 
New Wave Media

July 7, 2026

Oceaneering Wins Offshore Brazil Contract with Petrobras for ROV Services

© Oceaneering

© Oceaneering

Oceaneering International, Inc. has announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, Marine Production Systems do Brasil LTDA (MPS), won a contract from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) to deliver ROV services offshore Brazil. The award follows a competitive tender process. The contract term is four years and operations are expected to begin in 2027.

Oceaneering will supply two work class ROVs and specialized tooling packages in addition to carrying out monitoring and positioning support operations offshore Brazil. The ROV systems will be deployed from AKOFS Offshore's subsea engineering support vessel (SESV) Aker Wayfarer, which Petrobras has contracted for intervention, installation, and abandonment support scopes. The project will be executed by Oceaneering's local team in Brazil.

Oceaneering, through MPS, operates multiple facilities in Brazil, including a center for ROV, Survey, Subsea Intervention Tooling, and Engineered Solutions and an Onshore Remote Operations Center in Macaé, along with an umbilical manufacturing plant in Niterói.

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