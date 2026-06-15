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June 15, 2026

NextGeo Completes Trenching Work for Libya's Bouri Gas Project

Saipem 7000 lifting the module for Bouri gas project off Libya (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem 7000 lifting the module for Bouri gas project off Libya (Credit: Saipem)

Italian marine geoscience and offshore construction support services provider Next Geosolutions has completed post-lay trenching work for the Bouri Gas Utilisation Project (BGUP), marking an expansion of its offshore services offering.

The project adds trenching to the range of services provided by the company and forms part of its strategy to broaden its offshore capabilities through organic growth and strategic partnerships.

The trenching activities were carried out through NextGeo subsidiary Rana Subsea as part of installation operations led by Saipem. The work was supported by a partnership with Pharos Offshore Group, which supplied the specialist trenching technology used on the project.

NextGeo said the initiative reflects its approach of combining in-house expertise with industrial partnerships to expand the services available to offshore energy customers.

"With this initiative, we are reaffirming our ability to meet the highest industry standards in trenching as well – a new service now included in the range of solutions NextGeo offers its clients, including through collaboration with strategic partners.

"At RANA Subsea, we are particularly proud to contribute, through our engineering and operational expertise, to strengthening the Group’s position in highly complex projects,” said Alessandro Buffa, Chief Executive Officer of Rana Subsea.

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