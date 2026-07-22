 
New Wave Media

July 22, 2026

TGS Advances Seismic Imaging Across Three Offshore Basins

Atlantic Margin South Reprocessing project in Norwegian Sea (Credit: TGS)

Atlantic Margin South Reprocessing project in Norwegian Sea (Credit: TGS)

TGS has launched three seismic data projects offshore Ghana, Norway and Canada, expanding its multi-client data portfolio as explorers seek to unlock frontier and underexplored offshore basins.

The company signed an agreement with Ghana's Petroleum Commission to develop the Gulf of Guinea 2D-cubed project across the Keta Basin, while also announcing new 3D seismic reprocessing campaigns in the Norwegian Sea and offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

Offshore Ghana, the first phase of the Gulf of Guinea 2D-cubed project will combine 5,500 sq km of existing 3D seismic data and more than 14,700 km of 2D seismic data to generate a 25,300 sq km unified 3D seismic volume covering both shelf and deepwater areas of the Keta Basin. TGS expects final products to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027.

In Norway, TGS launched the Atlantic Margin South Reprocessing project, covering more than 23,000 sq km of 3D seismic data in the Norwegian Sea.

The project will apply pre-stack depth migration and advanced imaging technologies, including machine learning-based denoising and Dynamic Matching elastic Full Waveform Inversion, to improve imaging in volcanic geology. Early products are expected in the third quarter of 2026, with the full dataset scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

The company also began the Orphan3D PSDM Phase 2 reprocessing project offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, upgrading approximately 13,300 sq km of 3D seismic data in the Orphan Basin.

TGS said the project will use advanced Full Waveform Inversion and proprietary imaging workflows to enhance subsurface imaging and support exploration targeting Cretaceous and Jurassic reservoirs. Early products are expected during 2027, with final migrated volumes scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2027.

TGS said all three projects are supported by industry funding and are intended to improve subsurface understanding, reduce exploration risk and support future licensing and exploration activity in their respective regions.

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