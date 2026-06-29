TGS Gets Exclusive Rights for Seismic Survey Offshore Brunei

TGS has secured exclusive rights from the Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam to undertake a multi-client 3D seismic survey offshore Brunei.

The contract covers the acquisition, processing and marketing of new 3D seismic data under a multi-client model.

TGS said the project would allow it to seek industry prefunding to deliver new seismic data aimed at improving understanding of reservoir potential, de-risking exploration leads and supporting investment decisions ahead of future licensing rounds.

The company said the project supports the Petroleum Authority's objective of attracting international investment and further developing Brunei's upstream oil and gas sector.

“We are pleased to collaborate with the Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam on the development of new multi-client 3D seismic surveys in Brunei.

“This project will complement our existing multi-client footprint and provide the exploration community with a clear path to evaluate Brunei's potential. This award reflects TGS' continued commitment to supporting host governments and operators in opening access to underexplored areas across the Asia Pacific,” said David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President for Multi-Client at TGS.