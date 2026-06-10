REGENT’s Seaglider Set for Japan Take Off with New Certification Process

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Japan Airlines (JAL) have entered into an agreement with Lloyd's Register and U.S.-based REGENT Craft to jointly develop certification and operational approval processes for REGENT's fully electric Seaglider vessel, as the companies work toward commercial deployment in Japan.

The initiative marks the first collaboration in Japan involving a classification society aimed at supporting the commercialization of Seaglider vessels.

Seagliders are fully electric wing-in-ground effect craft that operate a few metres above the water surface using ground effect. The vessels are designed to transport passengers and cargo at speeds of up to 300 km per hour while offering zero-emission operations.

MOL and JAL said they aim to develop new passenger and cargo transportation markets for Seagliders and will combine their operational experience with REGENT's technology to support safe and reliable deployment.

Under the agreement, Lloyd's Register, which has partnered with REGENT to certify Seaglider vessels outside the United States, will serve as an independent third-party advisor providing technical, safety and regulatory guidance.

The four parties will work to establish a framework for certification and approval processes in Japan, with MOL also engaging relevant government authorities as part of efforts to commercialize Seaglider operations around 2030.

"Bringing Seaglider operations to Japan represents a significant milestone for REGENT and for the future of coastal mobility. Establishing clear certification pathways in Japan is the critical foundation that makes commercial deployment possible, and we couldn't ask for stronger partners to do that work alongside us.

“MOL, JAL, and Lloyd's Register each bring deep expertise in safety, certification, and operations as we move forward to bring Seaglider technology from vision to reality in one of the world's most important maritime markets,” said Ted Lester, Vice President of Certification at REGENT Craft.

"This partnership marks an important step forward in developing the market for Seaglider vessels. By combining MOL and JAL's expertise in safe and reliable maritime and aviation operations with REGENT's innovative technology and Lloyd's Register's certification capabilities, we aim to pave the way for Seaglider operations in Japan.

“We believe this initiative will create new opportunities in passenger and cargo transportation and contribute to a sustainable and advanced transportation network,” added Ryota Hayashi, General Manager, Energy Business Strategy Division at Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.