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July 1, 2026

Aker Solutions Secures Offshore Wind HVDC Substructure Contract

© benoitgrasser / Adobe Stock

© benoitgrasser / Adobe Stock

Aker Solutions has been awarded a substantial contract to deliver a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) substructure for a European offshore wind project by an undisclosed customer.

The company's scope of work includes engineering, procurement and construction.

Aker Solutions said it will book the award as order intake in the second quarter of 2026 in its Renewables and Field Development segment.

The company defines a substantial contract as having a value of between $250 million (NOK 2.5 billion) and $400 million (NOK 4.0 billion).

The customer and the offshore wind project were not disclosed.

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