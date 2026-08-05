TGS, EGAS Launch Large-Scale Seismic Reimaging Offshore Egypt

TGS has started a 34,000-kilometre 2D seismic reimaging project offshore Egypt in partnership with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), aiming to improve subsurface imaging and support future exploration activity in the country's Mediterranean waters.

The EGY-2DRE2026 project will combine data from TGS' GeoStreamer 2016, 2018 and 2023 surveys, together with other available conventional 2D seismic data, to create a single regional dataset covering Egypt's offshore basins.

The merged dataset will undergo advanced velocity model building and pre-stack depth migration processing, including TGS' proprietary DM-eFWI technology, to improve imaging of the pre-, intra- and post-Messinian salt intervals.

TGS said the reprocessed dataset is intended to provide operators with a more consistent basin-wide structural framework to support prospect identification and maturation, helping guide exploration investment ahead of an anticipated future licensing round and supporting activity in the offshore Nile Delta, Herodotus Basin and the wider Eastern Mediterranean Basin.

Delivery of the final products for a priority subset of 2D lines is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027, with the full project expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028. The project is supported by industry funding.

"EGY-2DRE2026 will give our customers a modern, regionally consistent view of a basin that has historically been difficult to image beneath its complex Messinian section. By combining our latest imaging technology with the depth and breadth of our existing coverage, we're able to de-risk exploration decisions and support our customers as they evaluate future opportunities in this highly prospective part of the Egyptian offshore,” said David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President, Multi-Client at TGS.