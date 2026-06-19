 
New Wave Media

June 19, 2026

Irish Consultancy Opens Its Doors for Offshore Wind, Subsea Markets

(Credit: Insight Marine)

(Credit: Insight Marine)

A new engineering design and commercial advisory company focused on offshore wind, subsea transmission and marine infrastructure projects has launched in Ireland under the name of Insight Marine, targeting growing demand for specialist support across the global maritime sector.

Headquartered in County Wicklow, Insight Marine has been established to provide engineering design, technical advisory and commercial services to offshore wind developers, transmission system operators, port owners, investors, contractors and supply-chain companies operating in marine environments.

The company was founded by Paul Doherty, who has more than two decades of experience in offshore wind, subsea cable installation and port redevelopment projects.

Insight Marine plans to serve clients across Ireland, the UK, Europe and international markets.

“Marine and offshore projects are becoming more complex, more commercially exposed and more challenging to deliver.

“Insight Marine has been established to help clients cut through that complexity. We combine engineering depth with commercial insight so developers, ports, TSOs and supply-chain companies can make better decisions and reduce project risk,” said Paul Doherty, Founder and Managing Director of Insight Marine.

Doherty previously founded engineering consultancy GDG, which specialized in offshore wind and marine infrastructure and was acquired by Venterra Group in 2021. He later served as Venterra’s Chief Commercial and Growth Officer.

The new company will offer services spanning offshore wind developments, subsea transmission and cable projects, ports and harbors, marine civil infrastructure, environmental and regulatory advisory, decommissioning, expert witness work and forensic engineering.

Its technical capabilities include offshore foundation analysis, subsea cable assessment, finite element modelling, marine infrastructure evaluation and design support for offshore and coastal assets.

According to the company, it has already secured assignments related to ports and harbors, marine technology, offshore decommissioning advisory, expert witness services and forensic engineering.

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