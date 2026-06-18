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June 18, 2026

TGS, SLB Launch 3D Seismic Survey in Brazil's Pelotas Basin

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

TGS and partner SLB have launched a multi-client 3D seismic survey in the Pelotas Basin offshore southern Brazil, expanding subsurface data coverage in a frontier exploration area that has attracted growing industry interest.

The Pelotas Sul Phase 1 survey covers approximately 13,500 square kilometers and is being conducted through a joint venture between the two companies.

Data acquisition began after the seismic vessel Ramform Tethys mobilized in December 2025 and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

The project adds to TGS' seismic portfolio in the Pelotas Basin and follows the previously announced Pelotas Norte survey in the northern part of the basin.

The Pelotas Basin has gained increasing attention from exploration companies in recent years due to geological similarities with successful discoveries along the conjugate margin. The basin contains a range of play types, including turbidite systems, deep-water channels, and structural and stratigraphic traps that remain largely underexplored.

According to TGS, the survey area includes a combination of held and open acreage, offering opportunities for both near-term exploration assessment and future licensing activity.

Under the joint venture arrangement, TGS and its partner share project costs and revenues associated with the multi-client survey.

“Pelotas Sul Phase 1 will provide valuable subsurface insight and help broaden the understanding of a basin that is gaining considerable client attention. We have earlier announced Pelotas Norte, in the Northern part of the Pelotas Basin. We are very pleased to announce Pelotas Sul and support our customers as they evaluate new exploration opportunities in the southern part of the Pelotas Basin,” said Kristian Johansen, Chief Executive Officer of TGS.

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