 
New Wave Media

June 10, 2026

TGS to Create Major Offshore Seismic Dataset for Equatorial Guinea

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

TGS has signed an agreement with Equatorial Guinea's Ministry of Hydrocarbon and Mining Development to create a large-scale offshore multi-client seismic dataset, marking the first phase of what is planned to become a nationwide MegaSurvey covering the country's offshore basins.

The initial phase of the project will include post-stack reprocessing of approximately 27,273 kilometers of 2D seismic data and around 35,000 square kilometers of 3D seismic data, with completion expected in the third quarter of 2026.

TGS said MegaSurveys are harmonized 3D seismic datasets covering large contiguous areas that support geological interpretation, improve understanding of structural and stratigraphic frameworks and help reduce exploration uncertainty.

The project represents the first phase of a broader initiative to create a harmonized and seamless seismic data product across Equatorial Guinea's offshore basins. The full project vision includes approximately 46,343 line kilometers of 2D seismic data and more than 59,000 square kilometers of 3D seismic data.

The company said the MegaSurvey would apply its latest imaging technology to address subsurface challenges and support exploration activities in the Rio del Rey and Rio Muni basins.

“The Equatorial Guinea MegaSurvey is the first of its kind in the country and will apply TGS’s latest imaging technology to address key subsurface challenges and support exploration risk reduction across the Rio del Rey and Rio Muni basins.

“The product is designed to provide customers with a basin-wide regional screening tool, supporting prospect identification, prospect ranking and planning for future work commitments,” said David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President, Multi-Client at TGS.

TGS said the project would integrate and reprocess legacy datasets into a consistent regional framework, providing new insights into the prospectivity of Equatorial Guinea's offshore basins and supporting exploration decision-making.

The company added that the agreement supports its longer-term ambition to develop broader regional seismic products across the Gulf of Guinea.

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