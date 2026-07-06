 
New Wave Media

July 6, 2026

Fincantieri Strikes Four Deals in $687M Underwater Expansion

(Credit: Fincantieri)

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has agreed to acquire majority stakes in four companies for an initial expenditure of about $687 million (€600 million), expanding its capabilities in marine drones, subsea services and underwater communications across commercial and defense markets.

The agreements cover acquisitions of majority stakes in Next Geosolutions, WSense, Graal Tech, and Defcomm, which will be integrated into Fincantieri’s Underwater technological hub.

Next Geosolutions, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, provides marine survey and geoscience services as well as offshore construction support services.

WSense specializes in underwater communications and the Internet of Underwater Things, while Graal Tech and Defcomm specialize in autonomous underwater vehicles and autonomous surface vehicles, respectively.

The transactions follow Fincantieri’s acquisition and integration of WASS in 2025 and Remazel in 2024. The expanded underwater platform will comprise eight companies and about 1,500 professionals across Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, Norway and the UAE.

Fincantieri said the platform will combine capabilities spanning hardware, software and telecommunications, underwater platforms and services, with applications across conventional and unconventional underwater activities.

The expanded capabilities are intended to serve both defense and commercial markets, including critical subsea infrastructure protection, maritime security and offshore services.

“The acquisitions announced today mark a historic transformation for Fincantieri, that creates an international champion in the Underwater domain, enabled by full integration across the value chain of technologies, capabilities and operational expertise.

“These acquisitions also allow us to accelerate the execution of our Business Plan, significantly strengthening profitability while expanding our presence in a fast-growing market where the dual-use component is expected to become increasingly important.

“We are also securing the industrial continuity of the acquired companies by retaining their existing management teams, as we believe that expertise and execution are essential drivers of the Group's growth,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fincantieri.

Related News

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

DNV Updates Seismic Guidance for Offshore Wind

Classifications society DNV has updated its recommended practice for the seismic design of onshore and offshore wind power plants…

© Danish Defense

German Prosecutors Charge Ukrainian in Nord Stream Blasts Case

German federal prosecutors said on Thursday that a Ukrainian national tied to the Nord Stream pipeline blasts has been charged…

(Credit: Fred Olsen 1848)

Fred Olsen’s Floating Solar Unit Advances to Exposed Waters with DNV’s Blessing

DNV has completed an independent technical review of Fred Olsen 1848's BRIZO floating solar system, supporting the technology's…

(Credit: Ocean Installer)

Ocean Installer Lands Major North Sea Contract from Vår Energi

Ocean Installer has been awarded a major engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by Vår Energi…

Fulmar Explorer Vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

SeaBird Explorer Secures West Africa Job for Fulmar Explorer Vessel

SeaBird Exploration, a wholly owned subsidiary of SED Energy Holdings, has secured a contract for ocean bottom node (OBN)…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shell-Equinor JV Enlists Shearwater for 4D Streamer Survey in North Sea

Shearwater Geoservices has been awarded a 4D towed‑streamer seismic acquisition project for the Mariner field in the UK North Sea by Adura Operations…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Impact Subsea's ISS360 Series Redefines Compact Sonar
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Purser

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news