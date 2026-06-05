Viridien Appoints Former SLB Executive as CEO

French seismic firm Viridien has appointed Henning Berg as chief executive officer and director following approval by shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.

The appointment was approved at the company's combined general meeting held in Paris on June 3, where shareholders also approved Berg's appointment to the board of directors.

Following the meeting, the board appointed Berg as chief executive officer. Sophie Zurquiyah will remain chair of the board.

Berg joined Viridien as chief operating officer in March 2026 before being appointed chief executive officer. He brings more than 27 years of experience in the energy sector, including leadership positions at SLB, where he served as president and vice president across four major global businesses.

His career has included operational management and global leadership roles across Europe, Africa, Russia and the United States, overseeing technology portfolios, service and project operations, mergers and acquisitions integration activities, and business growth initiatives.

Berg holds a master's degree in Thermal Energy and Fluid Mechanics and a master's degree in Management for the Oil and Gas Industry.

“I am honored by the Board’s trust as I prepare to lead Viridien into its next chapter. Viridien combines strong foundations, differentiated expertise, a distinctive culture, and exceptional teams that deliver meaningful value to clients worldwide. I look forward to working alongside our people to accelerate innovation, deepen strategic client partnerships, and unlock the Company’s next phase of sustainable growth and long-term value creation,” said Berg.