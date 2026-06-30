 
New Wave Media

June 30, 2026

Nauticus Robotics Eliminates $4m Debt

Houston-based Nauticus Robotics has strengthened its balance sheet through a debt-for-equity exchange that eliminates approximately $4 million in outstanding debt while increasing shareholders' equity.

The company announced June 30 that an existing lender agreed to convert approximately $4.0 million in outstanding indebtedness and accrued interest under Nauticus' Senior Secured Term Loan Agreement into 4,800 shares of the company's Series C Convertible Preferred Stock. The transaction is part of the company's ongoing effort to improve its capital structure and financial position.

According to Nauticus, the exchange removes roughly $4 million in debt from its balance sheet and is expected to support the company's continued compliance with Nasdaq's stockholders' equity listing requirements.

The move follows several initiatives by the autonomous subsea robotics developer to strengthen its financial position while expanding commercial deployments and international operations. Earlier this year, the company reported increasing customer engagement and continued commercialization of its autonomous subsea technologies, including expansion into the Middle East and broader Gulf region.

Nauticus develops autonomous robotic systems, software and related technologies for commercial offshore and defense applications. Its business includes robotics-as-a-service, vehicle and component sales, and software licensing. The company is also advancing next-generation autonomous subsea vehicles while offering retrofit technologies designed to enhance conventional remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and third-party platforms, with the goal of reducing offshore operating costs, improving safety, and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Related News

(Credit: Hitachi Energy)

Hitachi Energy Nets $873M Deal for Italy-Tunisia Power Link Converter Stations

Italian grid operator Terna and Tunisian electricity and gas company STEG have awarded Hitachi Energy a contract worth about…

CCGS Amundsen. Credit: Amundsen Science

Breaking the Ice on Arctic Research

Deck machinery, such as winches, launch and recovery systems, and cranes, can transform almost any vessel into a floating laboratory…

Blue Eclipse USV. © Fugro

Scaling the Uncrewed Fleet: From Single Vessels to System-Level Operations

Oceanology International has long been a showcase for emerging marine technologies, but in recent years it has also become…

Seaturns S1 demonstrator (Credit: Christophe Beyssier / Supplied by Seaturns)

Seaturns Deploys Full-Scale Wave Energy Demonstrator in Atlantic

French wave energy company Seaturns has deployed its full-scale wave energy demonstrator off the French Atlantic coast, starting…

(Credit: H2DO)

H2DO Kicks Off North Sea Green Hydrogen Feasibility Study

Hydrogen of Dutch Origin (H2DO) and its partners have launched a feasibility and concept study for a 30-50 MW offshore green…

U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office conducts a hydrographic survey by launching an unmanned surface vessel, supported by a Bahrain Coast Guard escort, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Credit: Official U.S. Navy photo

A Double-Sided Trident: Dual-Use Environmental Data Underpins Subsea Defense

On December 15, 2016, the USNS Bowditch, a Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey vessel, was operating approximately 50 nautical…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Products Roundup
Search Marine Technology Jobs

U.S. Coast Guard National Maritime Center (NMC) - Mariner Training and Assessment Positions

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Purser

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news