 
New Wave Media

June 24, 2026

OCEANS 2026 Monterey: Charting the Future of Ocean Innovation

The marine technology community will converge in California’s Monterey Bay Sept. 21–24, 2026, at the Monterey Conference Center. 

Hosted in one of the world’s most  dynamic marine-science hubs, OCEANS 2026 Monterey will bring together industry  leaders, researchers, students, policymakers, and innovators to explore the latest advances  in ocean and freshwater technology, sustainable practices, and maritime operations.  

OCEANS conferences consistently attract over 2,000 attendees from more than 40  countries, representing academia, industry, and government. Presented by the IEEE  Oceanic Engineering Society (OES), the OCEANS Conference series remains a premier  international platform for marine-engineering challenges and collaborations. This year’s  theme, “Oceans: Where Research and Development Make a Difference,” underscores the critical role of innovation in shaping the future of ocean science and technology.

This four-day event will feature: 

• A vibrant exhibit hall showcasing more than 100 exhibitors unveiling next-generation  marine technologies. 

• Over 500 professionally reviewed technical papers presented in multiple tracks  covering emerging themes and regional marine-science strengths. 

• Plenary sessions led by top voices from academia, industry, government, and the  military.

• Workshops, training sessions, and networking opportunities in a unique local setting  steeped in marine research. 

• Special student-poster sessions and professional development opportunities for  young talent in the maritime sector.

Monterey Bay offers a remarkable natural laboratory for ocean science. The region is home  to leading institutions such as the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), the  Naval Postgraduate School, and the Moss Landing Marine Laboratories. Its dramatic  underwater canyon systems deliver deep-ocean conditions just offshore.

Quote from the General Chair

"OCEANS 2026 Monterey will be a landmark event for the global marine technology  community,” said William Kirkwood, OCEANS 2026 Monterey conference co-chair. “By  convening thought leaders and innovators in one of the world’s most iconic ocean research  regions, we aim to accelerate breakthroughs that shape the future of ocean science and sustainable maritime operations."  

Join us in Monterey!  

Whether you’re looking to debut a new underwater vehicle, connect with fellow thought  leaders, or present cutting-edge research, OCEANS 2026 Monterey is an essential event for  professionals in marine and freshwater fields.  

Registration and exhibitor/sponsor opportunities are now open.

Visit monterey26.oceansconference.org for full details and updates.


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