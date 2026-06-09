 
New Wave Media

June 9, 2026

Scaling the Uncrewed Fleet: From Single Vessels to System-Level Operations

Blue Eclipse USV. © Fugro

Blue Eclipse USV. © Fugro

Oceanology International has long been a showcase for emerging marine technologies, but in recent years it has also become a marker of something more fundamental: how quickly those technologies are maturing.

This year, one trend stood out. The conversation is no longer centered on whether uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) can demonstrably work, but rather how they can be scaled effectively. From small pilot platforms to larger, more capable vessels, the industry is entering a phase where the technology is proven. Now, it is all about the integration, coordination, and operational models, from individual capability to system-level thinking.

From standalone vessels to connected operations

In the early stages of adoption, USVs were often deployed as standalone assets, proving their ability to collect data safely and efficiently. That phase has largely been successful.

Today, as attention turns to a wider set of use cases, the focus is moving towards how these vessels operate as part of a broader ecosystem. This includes integration with remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), offshore infrastructure, and, increasingly, other USVs operating in parallel.

As this evolution continues, we are beginning to see a transition from one operator controlling one vessel, to a model where operators oversee multiple assets simultaneously. Over time, this will naturally shift further toward supervisory roles, where human input is focused on intervention rather than direct control.

Managing complexity at sea

Scaling operations introduces a new kind of complexity, something that other industries have already faced up to. Within space technology, for example, where remote operations have been embraced for some time, missions are often dealing with extreme distances, but typically operate in relatively stable environments. The marine environment, by contrast, is highly dynamic.

Weather, traffic, subsea conditions, and operational variables all combine to create a constantly changing picture. Managing multiple uncrewed assets within this environment requires not only robust technology, but also well-designed, rigorous and verifiable operational frameworks.

Situational awareness becomes even more critical at this level. Operators must be able to understand what multiple vessels are doing, how they are interacting with their surroundings, as well as having the means to take over control at any one time.

At the same time, there is a clear need to avoid cognitive overload. Providing more data is not always the answer; providing the right data, in the right way, is what enables effective decision-making.

Rethinking the role of the operator

As operations scale, the role of engineers in the loop is fundamentally changing.

Remote operations centers (ROCs) are becoming the central hub of offshore activity, where data is gathered, monitored, interpreted, and acted upon across multiple assets. Here, consistency is essential. Clients and stakeholders expect ROCs to replicate the clarity and transparency provided by a traditional vessel bridge, regardless of how many assets are being managed. Information must be presented clearly, consistently, and in a way that supports confident decision-making.

This shift to remote operations also places greater emphasis on new skillsets. While maritime experience remains essential, today’s operations are equally shaped by strong capabilities in data interpretation, software and systems engineering, as well as human-machine interaction.

Designing operations, not just vessels

One of the key themes from this year’s Oceanology International was that scaling USVs is not simply about building larger or more capable vessels, but the need to scale up the associated operational concepts at the same time. This includes understanding how vessels will be deployed, how they interact with other assets, and how risks are managed.

Designing for failure is particularly important at scale. When multiple vessels are operating simultaneously, the ability to safely manage faults, whether in sensors, communications or control systems, becomes even more critical.

Fail-safe mechanisms, clear intervention protocols, and the ability to bring any vessel into a safe state are essential components of scalable operations.

Standardization and consistency

As USV operations grow, the need for consistency across the industry is becoming more apparent. Today, different jurisdictions, operators, and organizations often apply varying standards and approaches. While progress is being made by industry bodies and regulators, global alignment is happening more steadily.

For operators managing multiple assets across different regions, this lack of consistency can create challenges. Standardized frameworks, protocols, and terminology will be key to enabling wider adoption and smoother integration.

Even something as simple as language matters. Referring to systems as “uncrewed” rather than “autonomous” can influence how they are perceived, particularly among stakeholders focused on safety and risk.

The next phase of maritime operations

As the evolution of remote and autonomous technologies continues, it is apparent the future of maritime operations will not be defined by a single vessel, but by how effectively fleets of uncrewed systems can work together. Success will depend on the ability to scale innovation with confidence.

Fugro operator controlling a USV. © Fugro

Fugro’s remote operations center. © Fugro

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