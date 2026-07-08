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July 8, 2026

Kongsberg Maritime, BCIT Invest in Future Marine Innovation Simulation Centre of Excellence

© Kongsberg Maritime

© Kongsberg Maritime

KONGSBERG, Kongsberg Maritime, and British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) announced an investment that will establish the Marine Innovation Simulation Centre of Excellence (MISE) in British Columbia. The initiative is designed to strengthen maritime innovation and skills development, support ongoing research and development, while building on key objectives outlined in Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy.

The partnership and subsequent investment are enabled through the Industrial Technological Benefits (ITB) policy, and in support of KONGSBERG programs in Canada. This investment will directly support improved facility infrastructure, onboarding of applied research and faculty expertise, and ongoing research and long-term capability development.

Through the partnership, BCIT’s new Simulation Center will be built around the Kongsberg Maritime simulation technology, providing a synthetic environment, development tools, and APIs to support collaborative applied research with Canadian industry, academia, defense, and public-sector stakeholders. It will serve as a platform for prototyping, human factor studies, testing, and accident and incident analysis, including de-risking new concepts in areas such as maritime safety, autonomy, cyber resilience, critical infrastructure, port development, and low- and zero-emission operations. The hub will also help accelerate commercialization opportunities and support the development of sovereign Canadian capability in a strategically important sector.

The partners will implement a strategic long-term capability to support sustainable and future-oriented maritime development. The technology partners will deliver the core systems, simulation environment, and technical expertise required to enable high realism, scalability, and innovation across the project’s solutions.

To expand access and increase training capacity, the partnership will provide licenses for cloud-based simulation systems, enabling BCIT to extend learning beyond the campus.ties.

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