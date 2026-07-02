OMS Group Completes USV Training Program

OMS Group announced the successful completion of a two-week Uncrewed Surface Vehicle (USV) training program for its dedicated USV Elite operations team at the manufacturer’s facility in La Ciotat, South of France.

The program marks a milestone in OMS’s long-range uncrewed strategy. It equips the company’s USV pilots, remote surveyors and field support technicians with the operational competence required to safely deploy, maintain and support USV Elite in accordance with international standards. The training program follows the successful completion of our recent Sea Acceptance Tests (SAT) and represents the next step towards commercial deployment of USV Elite.

The training brought together OMS’s USV pilots, remote survey specialists and field technicians for an intensive program covering both operational execution and technical proficiency. Sessions included advanced piloting and mission management, communications and connectivity resilience, mechanical and electronic engineering fundamentals, survey data acquisition workflows, and structured emergency response procedures.

OMS emphasized that its operating model is grounded in professional maritime competence. USV Elite is operated by certified seafarers, with OMS employing Master Mariners as USV pilots holding valid STCW qualifications. This is complemented by qualified hydrographic surveyors and experienced offshore technicians to deliver consistent data quality and robust technical support in the field.

Following the completion of the operator training, USV Elite will continue its operational readiness program ahead of commercial deployment, supporting OMS Group's expanding portfolio of autonomous offshore survey services. The successful completion of the program positions OMS Group to support the growing adoption of autonomous survey technologies across the global subsea telecommunications industry.