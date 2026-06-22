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June 22, 2026

PMI Industries Launches New Split Bending Strain Relief

© PMI Industries, Inc.

© PMI Industries, Inc.

PMI Industries, Inc., a leader in engineered solutions for underwater marine cable connectors and subsea cable terminations, introduced its new Split Bending Strain Relief (BSR), a cable protection solution designed to provide graduated stiffness, limit bend radius, and protect cable systems in demanding marine environments.

Constructed from a corrosion-resistant adaptor, polyurethane, and stainless steel bands, the Split BSR features a symmetrical design with omnidirectional performance. Unlike traditional bending strain relief products that must be installed at the cable end, PMI’s split design allows the unit to be installed mid-span without disconnecting equipment or performing cable preparation, making it ideal for retrofit applications, maintenance, and field replacement.

The Split BSR can be designed for a wide range of cable sizes, from 0.2 inches to 5 inches, and tailored to specific cable system requirements by adjusting stiffness characteristics, length, and connection requirements. Its split construction also allows the unit to slide along the cable during or after installation, providing ease and convenience for various project plans. The custom-designed strength capabilities help distribute bending forces along the length of the cable as load conditions vary, which can increase service life and help prevent critical problems from occurring.

Developed in response to customer demand for a field-installable solution, the Split BSR is particularly well-suited for government, defense, research, and marine applications where existing cable systems require additional protection or replacement of aging strain relief components without major system disruption.

The Split BSR is available as a custom-engineered solution, with alternate color options and mounting configurations, including bolt hole patterns or preinstalled studs, depending on application requirements. PMI has validated the design through in-house testing and successful customer project deployments, ensuring reliable performance in harsh subsea environments.

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