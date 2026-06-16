Oceanscan Offers Dedicated Subsea Calibration Service

Oceanscan has expanded its technical service offering with the launch of dedicated subsea calibration services, following the successful relocation to its new fully customized facility in Aberdeen earlier this year.

The new service builds upon Oceanscan’s established calibration expertise and complements the company’s existing NDT calibration services, providing clients with a comprehensive solution for the calibration, verification and servicing of subsea, hydrographic and oceanographic instrumentation.

Designed to support offshore energy, renewables, defense and marine survey operations, the service covers a wide range of equipment including conductivity, pressure, sound velocity and temperature sensors, gyrocompass systems, oceanographic instruments, hydrographic survey sensors, and navigation and positioning equipment.

The launch of the subsea calibration services has been made possible through significant investment in Oceanscan’s new Aberdeen headquarters, which features dedicated calibration facilities designed to provide controlled and repeatable testing conditions for a broad range of subsea equipment.

The facility includes five precision subsea calibration tanks for individual sensors and instruments, a medium-sized tank for larger assemblies and integrated systems, and a large calibration tank capable of accommodating more complex equipment and deployment configurations.

These facilities enable Oceanscan’s engineers to simulate operational conditions and perform detailed calibration, verification and functional testing, ensuring equipment continues to deliver accurate and reliable performance in the field.

As offshore projects increasingly rely on precise environmental, survey and positioning data, maintaining sensor accuracy has never been more important. Regular calibration helps ensure compliance with manufacturer specifications and industry standards while reducing operational risk and improving confidence in collected data.

The introduction of subsea calibration services reflects Oceanscan’s ongoing commitment to supporting clients throughout the full lifecycle of their equipment. By combining equipment supply, technical support, servicing, NDT calibration and now dedicated subsea calibration capabilities, the company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for offshore and subsea operations worldwide.



