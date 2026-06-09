 
New Wave Media

June 9, 2026

Aker BP and Viridien Deepen North Sea Seismic Collaboration

Illustration (Credit: Aker BP)

Illustration (Credit: Aker BP)

Viridien and Aker BP have entered into a five-year strategic partnership agreement to strengthen collaboration on multi-client ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition, imaging and technology development for exploration on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation aimed at aligning strategy and innovation efforts to improve exploration efficiency and support future discoveries offshore Norway.

Under the partnership, Aker BP's operational experience will be combined with Viridien's seismic imaging technology and geoscience expertise. The companies also plan to expand multi-client OBN seismic coverage to support large-scale exploration activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The collaboration will focus on advancing seismic acquisition, imaging and processing technologies to improve subsurface data quality and support exploration and field development activities.

“Aker BP sees ocean bottom node seismic as a key enabler for improved imaging and higher-quality subsurface data, both in exploration and field development. Together with Viridien we will further strengthen our capabilities in seismic acquisition, imaging, and processing to unlock greater value from our portfolio,” said Petter Sørhaug, Exploration & Reservoir Development at Aker BP.

"This multi-year agreement reflects Viridien’s strategy for long-term collaboration and investment in the NCS. Our expertise in seismic imaging and local knowledge has played a significant role de-risking near-field exploration and enabling recent discoveries. We look forward to continuing working with Aker BP to develop technologies that will enhance the efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and value of OBN," added Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data at Viridien.

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