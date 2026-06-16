AtlantiCan Growth Partners Announces Launch, Targets $100m Blue Economy Fund

AtlantiCan Growth Partners (AGP) officially announced its launch as a long-term investment platform dedicated to scaling high-potential businesses across Atlantic Canada. Operating with an operator-led model, the firm partners with founders, operators, and ecosystem leaders in sectors where the region holds a distinct global competitive advantage.

Atlantic Canada represents a major growth opportunity within Canada's venture capital landscape. Over the past five years, the region has attracted just 2% to 3% of national venture capital, with Ontario and Quebec capturing the vast majority of deployment. AGP was established to bridge this systemic funding gap by building on the region's existing funding ecosystem, with a long-term vision of launching three dedicated funds-beginning with a $100M-$150 million fund focused on the blue economy.

The firm's initial investment focus leverages Atlantic Canada's global credibility and highly skilled talent pool in aquaculture, marine technology, fisheries, and ocean innovation. While the blue economy serves as a natural, advantage-rich starting point, AGP is designed as an expandable platform that will scale to include additional sectors over time.

AGP is backed by an experienced management team and a board of directors with deep regional roots and strong national networks across capital markets, governance, entrepreneurship, and ocean innovation. The platform was developed based on the long-term vision of Executive Chairman Telfer Hanson, leveraging his three decades of international financial and investment banking expertise to establish a dedicated growth capital vehicle for the region.

Joining Hanson on the Board of Directors are notable regional leaders including Kendra MacDonald, Karl Van Waldow, Houston Barnaby, and Ed Barrett of Barrett Corporation in New Brunswick. Kyle Tomlin from Imperium Blue in Atlanta joins the Board, bringing extensive fund and portfolio management experience.

AGP is actively seeking connections with founders and operators building scalable businesses, co-investors, and institutional partners interested in the Atlantic Canadian opportunity, and ecosystem leaders aligned with long-term regional growth. AGP's leadership team will participate in the Atlantic Venture Forum in Halifax on June 17 and 18, where they look forward to connecting with potential partners and prospective portfolio companies.