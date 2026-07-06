 
New Wave Media

July 6, 2026

Teledyne Marine Opens Annual Global Photo & Data Contest 2026

© Teledyne Marine

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine has launched its 2026 Photo & Data Contest, inviting customers from around the world to submit striking imagery and datasets captured using Teledyne Marine technologies.

The annual competition celebrates the projects, expertise and adventures of the global marine community, encouraging participants to showcase Teledyne Marine products in action, whether deployed in the field, in the laboratory or in the office, through compelling photography or impressive data collected during real-world operations.

The contest is open from July 1 until October 15, 2026, with winners selected through a combination of public voting and judging by a panel of Teledyne Marine experts.

Award Categories and Prizes:

Participants can enter a maximum of 3 categories:

  • Voters' Choice Award: The winner will be selected from the top 10 entries that received the highest number of public votes and will receive a grand prize of a HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition camera worth $480.
  • Best Data Award: Recognising outstanding sonar, ADCP or multibeam data collected using Teledyne Marine technology.
  • Adversity Award: Celebrating even the worst days when operating in challenging, extreme conditions.
  • Moment of Zen Award: Highlighting inspiring images of individuals or teams using Teledyne Marine equipment in beautiful surroundings.
  • Underwater Award: Awarded to the best underwater image featuring Teledyne Marine products or captured using Teledyne’s Bowtech cameras.

The winners of the four jury-selected categories will each receive a KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 Rugged Waterproof Digital Camera.

How to Enter:

  1. To participate, entrants simply need to upload their best photo or data sample via the official contest page before October 15, 2026.
  2. Participants are encouraged to share their entries across social media by tagging @TeledyneMarine on Facebook and using #TeledyneMarine on LinkedIn to encourage friends, colleagues and the wider marine community to vote.

Entries must receive a minimum of five public votes to qualify for judging. Finalists will then be evaluated by a panel of Teledyne Marine experts, with submissions assessed equally on technical quality (50%) and the story behind the photo or dataset (50%).

Winners will be announced in October 2026 through a press release on the Teledyne Marine official website and across the company's social media channels.

Teledyne Marine reminds participants that government officials are not eligible to receive prizes in accordance with the contest rules.

For full contest rules and submission details, visit: https://woobox.com/qzrq35/rules

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