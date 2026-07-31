 
New Wave Media

July 31, 2026

Searcher Upgrades Mobile App for Seismic Survey

© Searcher

© Searcher

Searcher relaunched the next generation of its mobile app, Searcher Live, following an upgrade. The mobile application provides a real-time view of global seismic survey activity, vessel movements and exploration intelligence.

Designed for geoscientists, explorers, business development professionals and industry stakeholders, the upgraded app features a streamlined interface that makes it faster and easier to identify where seismic activity is taking place, which vessels are operating, and the companies involved in exploration programs around the world.

The enhanced user experience delivers instant access to live operational insights through an intuitive mobile platform, helping users stay informed as exploration activity evolves across key basins and regions. Whether tracking active seismic campaigns, monitoring vessel movements or gaining visibility of industry activity, Searcher Live puts critical information at users' fingertips.

Powered by Searcher's SeisIntel platform, the application provides a focused mobile view of current exploration activity while showcasing the broader intelligence capabilities available through SeisIntel. The platform combines real-time operational data with seismic survey intelligence, company information and industry analysis, supporting informed decision-making across the energy sector.

Searcher Live is available free of charge for both iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

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