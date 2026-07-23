OPTICS11 Expands OptiArray Product Line

OPTICS11, a provider of passive fiber optic acoustic subsea sensing, announced an expansion of its OptiArray product line. The Dutch Ministry of Defence has ordered its fully operational containerized towed array systems that can be deployed onto variety of vessels. This allows anti-submarine (both crewed and unmanned) sensing technology to be deployed quickly, simply and cost-effectively.

OptiArray, the fiber-optic-based towed array, is built using fiber optic hydrophone technology to deliver underwater detection for anti-submarine warfare and maritime surveillance. Unlike conventional electrical towed arrays, which rely on powered electronics throughout the sensing chain, generate electrical noise and are susceptible to electromagnetic interference, OptiArray is passive and remains acoustically silent while capturing acoustic information.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence has ordered the first systems under the ASWINABO, or Anti-Submarine Warfare In A Box, program, which is intended to strengthen the readiness and self-sufficiency of the Royal Netherlands Navy. The order continues the adaptation of OPTICS11’s technology by the Royal Netherlands Navy.

Towed array systems have traditionally been integrated into a limited number of specialized naval vessels. By adapting OptiArray into a portable, containerized system, OPTICS11 allows navies to gain sonar sensing capability across a much broader range of existing vessels. Crewed and uncrewed maritime platforms can be retrofitted according to operational need. Wider sensing availability becomes a strategic advantage as drone use expands exponentially.

Alongside delivery of the operational systems, the project will establish the production, integration and validation capability required to support future deployment at scale. Investment in manufacturing readiness, supply chain resilience and production infrastructure will also help mature technologies supporting future programs, while strengthening the Netherlands’ ability to rapidly field advanced underwater sensing capabilities as operational requirements continue to evolve.