Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal Tool Added to Climate Solutions Simulator

Ocean Visions announced the launch of a new Ocean Alkalinity Enhancement (OAE) feature within the En-ROADS Climate Solutions Simulator, created by Climate Interactive and MIT Sloan. Developed in partnership with Climate Interactive, the OAE feature allows users of the science-based platform to explore how OAE could contribute to the global carbon removal needed to meet climate change goals, while examining constraints, costs, and uncertainties.

As knowledge of marine carbon dioxide removal (mCDR) grows, there is an increasing need to help decision-makers understand how its various approaches fit together within overall climate strategies. The new feature brings one of the most actively researched mCDR pathways, OAE, to a popular decision-support tool for climate strategy, allowing users to test scenarios, compare outcomes, and explore tradeoffs. The feature, based on climate models, was developed by Climate Interactive in close partnership with Ocean Visions and its deep network of experts.

Unlike highly specialized technical models, the En-ROADS Simulator was designed to engage diverse users across sectors without requiring modeling expertise. En-ROADS has been used by more than 1.5 million people worldwide, supported by a network of more than 960 Climate Ambassadors in 91 countries. Between 2022 and 2025, simulators from Climate Interactive and MIT Sloan informed 58 government, investment, corporate strategy, philanthropic, and higher-education policies and initiatives.

The new feature represents both mineral-based and electrochemical OAE approaches and allows users to: