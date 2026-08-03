Impact Subsea Releases seaView 3.2

Impact Subsea has released a new version of seaView, a single software solution which covers the setup, operation, logging and data output from all Impact Subsea sensors. The new release of seaView encompasses support for the Unity Topside Control System and the seaMux subsea multiplexer.

In addition to support for these two new products, seaView now benefits from a redesigned communications interface. This update streamlines the views for serial communication ports, network ports and simplifies the process to setup serial over lan connections.

A new Communications Monitor feature has also been added. This acts as a terminal application, allowing the data flowing into or out of any port to be viewed and monitored. For survey applications where data can be output to various third-party systems via serial or ethernet, this provides a simple method to check all telemetry quickly.

An alarm feature has been added to the Altimeter and Depth sensor applications, allowing a visual and audio alarm to be set for exceeding a set altitude or depth. For example, this allows ROV operators to be quickly alerted to a low altitude condition or when exceeding an allowable depth of operation.

This release also includes new output strings for the ISP360 Profilers allowing direct connection to third party survey software such as EIVA Naviscan and Visualsoft VisualData Logger.

Support for ultra close work using the ISS360 has also been added, allowing imaging down to 10cm from the sonar.