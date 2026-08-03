 
New Wave Media

August 3, 2026

Impact Subsea Releases seaView 3.2

© Impact Subsea

© Impact Subsea

Impact Subsea has released a new version of seaView, a single software solution which covers the setup, operation, logging and data output from all Impact Subsea sensors. The new release of seaView encompasses support for the Unity Topside Control System and the seaMux subsea multiplexer.

In addition to support for these two new products, seaView now benefits from a redesigned communications interface. This update streamlines the views for serial communication ports, network ports and simplifies the process to setup serial over lan connections.

A new Communications Monitor feature has also been added. This acts as a terminal application, allowing the data flowing into or out of any port to be viewed and monitored. For survey applications where data can be output to various third-party systems via serial or ethernet, this provides a simple method to check all telemetry quickly.

An alarm feature has been added to the Altimeter and Depth sensor applications, allowing a visual and audio alarm to be set for exceeding a set altitude or depth. For example, this allows ROV operators to be quickly alerted to a low altitude condition or when exceeding an allowable depth of operation. 

This release also includes new output strings for the ISP360 Profilers allowing direct connection to third party survey software such as EIVA Naviscan and Visualsoft VisualData Logger. 

Support for ultra close work using the ISS360 has also been added, allowing imaging down to 10cm from the sonar.

Related News

Illustration (Credit: Nauticus Robotics)

Nauticus Unveils Next-Gen Electric Manipulator for AUVs

Nauticus Robotics has completed the first prototype of its next-generation electric manipulator, marking a milestone in the…

An INMARVENCO C.A. crew deploys a CHASING X industrial ROV from the support vessel Lupara II during an underwater pipeline inspection in Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela.Courtesy of INMARVENCO C.A. and CHASING.

Smaller Footprint, Broader Missions: How CHASING ROVs Expand Subsea Inspection Capabilities

Professional lightweight ROVs are moving beyond visual observation to support positioning, 3D modeling and nondestructive…

© Silicon Sensing

Silicon Sensing Launches New Gyroscope

Silicon Sensing has launched its latest gyro, the CRG21. The CRG21 is Silicon Sensing’s latest compact micro electro-mechanical…

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Decadal Survey for Earth Science and Applications From Space Seeks Input

The newly launched decadal survey for Earth Science and Applications from Space (ESAS) is seeking input on future priorities…

© U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Summit at Sea Level to Accelerate Coastal Resilience in Louisiana

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), and the U.S.

ROV SuBastian pilots collect a geologic sample from a hydrothermal vent chimney nearly 3,890 meters (2.4 miles) deep. Scientists discovered two new hydrothermal vent fields in one of the least explored areas of the Atlantic Ocean, the Doldrums Megatransform and Fracture Zone. This large, tectonically active system cuts across the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which forms the world’s longest mountain chain. These types of vent fields are rare because of their hybrid “plumbing” systems, featuring typical vo

Subsea Hydrothermal Vents Discovered in the Doldrums Region

Scientists on a 35-day research expedition onboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too) discovered two new hydrothermal…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Planet Ocean Ltd

Provides Gold Standard marine scientific instruments for research, survey and operations support to the UK and Ireland. Specialising in directional wave buoys; sensors for CTD, nitrate, phosphate, radiance, irradiance, fluorometry, plankton and ice keel; Flow cytometers…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

ecoSUB Robotics

UK Manufacturers of advanced but affordable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles for Defence Science and Energy.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Impact Subsea's ISS360 Series Redefines Compact Sonar
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Engine Utilityman

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news