 
New Wave Media

July 28, 2026

Bureau Veritas Gives Blessing to Seatrium’s 30MW Floating Data Center

(Credit: Seatrium)

(Credit: Seatrium)

Seatrium has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore for its 30 MW Floating Data Centre (FDC) concept, marking a milestone in the development of offshore digital infrastructure designed to support growing demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The concept features a jetty-moored, non-propelled barge incorporating six independent 5 MW Data-In-A-Box modules, each integrating IT equipment, cooling systems, power distribution and supporting infrastructure in a modular design.

The company said the concept combines modular construction, natural seawater cooling, embedded power generation and flexible offshore siting to provide scalable and energy-efficient computing capacity.

The approval builds on a memorandum of understanding signed between Seatrium and Bureau Veritas during Singapore Maritime Week earlier this year to advance offshore power and digital technologies.

Beyond the 30 MW reference design, Seatrium said it is also developing 100 MW and larger floating data centre concepts, targeting hyperscale deployments to help address land, power and cooling constraints in coastal markets.

Bureau Veritas said it independently assessed the concept's technical feasibility against its classification rules, international standards and regulatory requirements, reviewing areas including the general arrangement, cooling process flow, preliminary stability, marine systems and key safety considerations.

“Floating data centers demonstrate how maritime expertise can support the growing demand for resilient and sustainable computing capacity. As these concepts evolve, independent technical assurance is essential to help ensure innovation is underpinned by engineering, safety and regulatory confidence. This Approval in Principle is an early outcome of our strategic collaboration with Seatrium, reflecting our shared ambition to advance innovative offshore solutions with confidence,” said Drago Pinteric, Vice President, Marine & Offshore Southeast Asia, Bureau Veritas.

“Floating data centers are a natural extension of Seatrium’s decades of expertise in delivering complex offshore and marine assets. As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, floating data centers offer a scalable, resilient and sustainable solution to address growing land, energy and cooling constraints.

“By leveraging decades of experience in offshore engineering, energy systems integration and project execution, Seatrium is advancing next-generation infrastructure that supports the digital economy. Bureau Veritas’ Approval in Principle provides an important validation of the concept and strengthens our confidence in progressing the development of this innovative, next-generation, offshore platform,” added Aziz Merchant, Executive Vice President, Technology & New Product Development at Seatrium.

Related News

An INMARVENCO C.A. crew deploys a CHASING X industrial ROV from the support vessel Lupara II during an underwater pipeline inspection in Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela.Courtesy of INMARVENCO C.A. and CHASING.

Smaller Footprint, Broader Missions: How CHASING ROVs Expand Subsea Inspection Capabilities

Professional lightweight ROVs are moving beyond visual observation to support positioning, 3D modeling and nondestructive…

Saildrone introduced Spectre, a 52-meter, 250 tonne USV capable of up to 30 knots. Source: Saildrone

Unmanned Vessels Proliferate in today's "Hybrid Navy Extravaganza"

Technology companies and shipyards are vying for attention as the US unmanned navy grows in size and sophistication.No too long ago…

The delivery of Prysmian’s new SMD Plough for subsea cables (Credit: Prysmian)

SMD, Prysmian Advance Power Cable Installation with New Plough

SMD has delivered the first of two heavy-duty power cable ploughs to Prysmian for deployment on the company's new-generation…

Rendering of X1 Wind's X100 8.5 MW floating wind platform to be deployed in PlemCat, Catalonia, Spain (Credit: X1 Wind)

NextFloat Floating Wind Pilot Clears Key Spanish Regulatory Hurdle

The PlemCat floating offshore wind test site in the Spanish Mediterranean has secured a favorable Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)…

© Oceaneering

Oceaneering Wins Offshore Brazil Contract with Petrobras for ROV Services

Oceaneering International, Inc. has announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, Marine Production Systems do Brasil LTDA (MPS)…

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

DNV Updates Seismic Guidance for Offshore Wind

Classifications society DNV has updated its recommended practice for the seismic design of onshore and offshore wind power plants…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Future of Sonar Processing
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Purser

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news