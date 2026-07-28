Bureau Veritas Gives Blessing to Seatrium’s 30MW Floating Data Center

Seatrium has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore for its 30 MW Floating Data Centre (FDC) concept, marking a milestone in the development of offshore digital infrastructure designed to support growing demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The concept features a jetty-moored, non-propelled barge incorporating six independent 5 MW Data-In-A-Box modules, each integrating IT equipment, cooling systems, power distribution and supporting infrastructure in a modular design.

The company said the concept combines modular construction, natural seawater cooling, embedded power generation and flexible offshore siting to provide scalable and energy-efficient computing capacity.

The approval builds on a memorandum of understanding signed between Seatrium and Bureau Veritas during Singapore Maritime Week earlier this year to advance offshore power and digital technologies.

Beyond the 30 MW reference design, Seatrium said it is also developing 100 MW and larger floating data centre concepts, targeting hyperscale deployments to help address land, power and cooling constraints in coastal markets.

Bureau Veritas said it independently assessed the concept's technical feasibility against its classification rules, international standards and regulatory requirements, reviewing areas including the general arrangement, cooling process flow, preliminary stability, marine systems and key safety considerations.

“Floating data centers demonstrate how maritime expertise can support the growing demand for resilient and sustainable computing capacity. As these concepts evolve, independent technical assurance is essential to help ensure innovation is underpinned by engineering, safety and regulatory confidence. This Approval in Principle is an early outcome of our strategic collaboration with Seatrium, reflecting our shared ambition to advance innovative offshore solutions with confidence,” said Drago Pinteric, Vice President, Marine & Offshore Southeast Asia, Bureau Veritas.

“Floating data centers are a natural extension of Seatrium’s decades of expertise in delivering complex offshore and marine assets. As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, floating data centers offer a scalable, resilient and sustainable solution to address growing land, energy and cooling constraints.

“By leveraging decades of experience in offshore engineering, energy systems integration and project execution, Seatrium is advancing next-generation infrastructure that supports the digital economy. Bureau Veritas’ Approval in Principle provides an important validation of the concept and strengthens our confidence in progressing the development of this innovative, next-generation, offshore platform,” added Aziz Merchant, Executive Vice President, Technology & New Product Development at Seatrium.