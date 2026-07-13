PerkinElmer Contributes FITR Spectroscopy Technology to eXXpedition Mission

PerkinElmer, a provider of analytical solutions that support human and environmental health, announced a partnership with eXXpedition, the all-women global sailing research organization dedicated to investigating the causes and impacts of plastic pollution in the marine environment.

eXXpedition’s latest mission will deliver the first global study mapping ocean plastic pollution back to its sources on land. With the second leg of the voyage underway, PerkinElmer is supporting the mission by equipping eXXpedition with Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy technology, polymer spectral libraries, and sampling accessories to analyze microplastics collected at sea and on land.

FTIR enables researchers to:

Identify the chemical composition of microplastics collected from seawater

Distinguish between polymer types and potential sources of pollution

Support robust, comparable datasets that can inform environmental policy and innovation

Founded by ocean advocate and skipper Emily Penn, eXXpedition combines offshore sailing expeditions with scientific sampling, policy engagement, and public education. Crew members collect water samples across some of the world’s most remote ocean regions to study microplastics, persistent organic pollutants, and the chemical signatures associated with plastic waste. On land, the team completes the picture by conducting investigations into litter, consumer goods packaging, and waste management infrastructure.