 
New Wave Media

July 6, 2026

IADC Brings Dredging, Reclamation Seminar to Bali in November 2026

© International Association of Dredging Companies

© International Association of Dredging Companies

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has announced its Dredging and Reclamation Seminar will take place November 23-26, 2026 in Bali, Indonesia. This four-day edition offers participants a opportunity to gain essential industry knowledge in an international setting.

Dredging plays a critical and evolving role in today’s world. Beyond the movement of sediment, it contributes to coastal protection, global trade, energy transitions, and ecosystem management. As environmental and societal pressures continue to grow, there is an increasing need for professionals who understand both the technical and strategic aspects of dredging projects.

The IADC seminar addresses this need by providing a comprehensive introduction to dredging and reclamation. Led by experienced professionals from IADC member companies, the program includes in-depth lectures and interactive workshops designed to give participants a solid grounding in the field. Smaller group sizes will also allow for greater interaction and more personalized engagement throughout the seminar.

A key feature of the seminar is its hands-on approach, including workshop exercises that guide participants through a complete tender process—from initial planning to final submission. This element ensures attendees leave with both conceptual understanding and practical insight into real-world dredging operations.

The seminar is designed for a wide range of professionals, including engineers, consultants, (environmental) specialists, (future) decision-makers, and employees of dredging contractors, as well as representatives from governments, port authorities, offshore companies, and other organizations involved in dredging projects.

Participants will gain valuable knowledge on:

  • Dredging vessels, equipment, and methods;
  • Project planning, cost estimation, and contracts;
  • The full tendering process; and
  • Real-life operational practices in the dredging industry.

For this Bali edition, IADC is offering the seminar at a special rate of USD$2,168 (€1,900), compared to the standard fee of USD$3,538 (€3,100). 

Professionals seeking to build a strong foundation in dredging and reclamation are encouraged to register. 

 For more information and registration details, please contact IADC or visit the website.

Related News

© Impact Subsea

Impact Subsea Unveils Topside Control System, Advanced Subsea Multiplexer

Impact Subsea, a leader in underwater technology, has announced the launch of Unity Topside Control System and seaMux Subsea Multiplexer.Together…

Nauticus Robotics Eliminates $4M Debt

Houston-based Nauticus Robotics has strengthened its balance sheet through a debt-for-equity exchange that eliminates approximately…

Credit: OMS Group

OMS Confirms Ongoing Sea Acceptance Tests for USV Elite

OMS Group (OMS) provided an update on the ongoing Sea Acceptance Tests (SAT) for USV Elite, its long range DriX O-16 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV)…

© Eni/Fincantieri

Eni, Fincantieri to Advance Underwater Monitoring Technologies

Eni S.p.A and Fincantieri, through its subsidiary IDS – Ingegneria dei Sistemi, a company specialized in the development…

© sharafmaksumov - stock.adobe.com

Taiwan Delegates Barred From Kenyan Ocean Conference

Kenya has barred delegates from Taiwan from attending an international conference on oceans in the east African country under pressure from China…

Credit: DSC Dregde

Digging Deeper: Challenges and Trends in the Dredging Industry

Dredging, like all sectors of the maritime industry, is experiencing rapid evolution, accelerated by increased demand and diverse challenges.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Team Players: Natural Language Tech Is Shaping Human-Machine Operations
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Casual Vessel Master

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT ● Larkspur, CA, United States

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news