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July 9, 2026

DEA Receives Teledyne Marine SeaBat T51-R Integrated Dual Head

© Teledyne Marine/David Evans and Associates

© Teledyne Marine/David Evans and Associates

David Evans and Associates (DEA), a US consulting firm, has taken delivery of Teledyne Marine's SeaBat T51-R Integrated Dual Head (IDH) system.

DEA’s use of RESON’s sensors has evolved from the early applications of the SeaBat 9001 through to the SeaBat T51 and Integrated Dual Head solutions in use today. Applications include coastal and inland infrastructure inspections, site characterization and habitat mapping using normalized backscatter, navigation and nautical charting surveys, civil works design and construction surveys, cable and pipeline route surveys and inspection, and contaminated site remedial investigation and design surveys.

The SeaBat T51-R Integrated Dual Head system enables full-rate dual head performance from a single integrated platform, allowing surveyors to achieve wider swath coverage and significantly increased data density without reducing vessel speed. By removing the need for staggered pinging, the system helps maximize efficiency while maintaining high-resolution.

Introduced at Oi2026, the SeaBat T51-R Integrated Dual Head system extends dual head capability and enables both surface vessel and deepwater ROV deployments while allowing survey teams to capture more detailed seabed data in less time and ultimately reducing overall operational costs.

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