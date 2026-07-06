 
New Wave Media

July 6, 2026

Cobham Ultra to Sell Ultra Maritime to Lockheed Martin

© Advent

© Advent

Cobham Ultra, a portfolio company of Advent, a leading global private equity investor, announced that it has agreed to sell Ultra Maritime, a worldwide leader in next-generation undersea warfare solutions, to Lockheed Martin, for $3.45 billion.

Since acquiring Ultra Maritime in 2022, Advent has partnered closely with the management team to transform the business into a unified, mission-focused enterprise dedicated to advancing undersea warfare solutions. By integrating previously widespread capabilities, investing in both engineering and manufacturing excellence, and strengthening its global footprint, Ultra Maritime has established itself as a provider of anti-submarine warfare solutions that enable the hybrid fleet of the future for allied naval forces worldwide.

Over the past three years, Advent has invested approximately $170 million in advanced product development and dedicated manufacturing capabilities to accelerate the company's technology roadmap, significantly improve delivery times and expand production capacity. A share of that investment has built Ultra Maritime's position as a fully independent, end-to-end sonobuoy provider, leveraging its deep intellectual property in acoustics, advanced manufacturing capabilities and resilient supply chain to meet capacity of growing global customer demand.

Annual revenues have also grown by around 17% per year during this time period.

This strategy has helped successfully position Ultra Maritime as a partner of choice for next-generation unmanned anti-submarine warfare from the air, the surface and undersea domains.

Building on its expertise in acoustics, sonar and radar technologies, the business has become a sought-after collaborator for emerging defense technology companies bringing undersea warfare to a global scale. In 2025, Ultra Maritime announced strategic partnerships with Anduril Industries, to advance next-generation autonomous ocean sensing, and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, to develop unmanned airborne anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

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