 
New Wave Media

June 22, 2026

NORBIT Acquires Water Linked

© NORBIT

© NORBIT

NORBIT has acquired Trondheim-based Water Linked, a specialist in underwater navigation and imaging technologies for ROVs, AUVs and uncrewed surface vessels.

Founded in 2013, Water Linked has developed a strong position in the subsea technology market with products including Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs), 3D imaging sonars, acoustic positioning systems and underwater communication solutions. These technologies enable navigation, perception and autonomy in GPS-denied environments and are widely used in subsea inspection, offshore energy, marine research, defense and underwater infrastructure applications.

The addition of Water Linked strengthens and complements NORBIT Oceans' existing underwater acoustics portfolio. Together, the combined technologies create new opportunities to deliver integrated solutions for underwater vehicles and expand capabilities in navigation, positioning, imaging and autonomy.

Water Linked will continue operating as Water Linked, a NORBIT Company, maintaining support for its existing customers while benefiting from NORBIT's global reach and broader technology platform.

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