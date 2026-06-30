 
New Wave Media

June 30, 2026

Impact Subsea Unveils Topside Control System, Advanced Subsea Multiplexer

© Impact Subsea

© Impact Subsea

Impact Subsea, a leader in underwater technology, has announced the launch of Unity Topside Control System and seaMux Subsea Multiplexer.

Together, these two high-performance solutions are designed to streamline sensor integration, simplify telemetry and enhance data management for demanding subsea vehicle operations.

seaMux - Subsea Multiplexer

seaMux is a compact, titanium-housed subsea multiplexer engineered to support a wide range of underwater instrumentation, including sonars, profilers, altimeters, depth and Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS). Rated for depths up to 6,000 meters, it is equally suited for shallow and deep-water applications.

The system features four versatile communication ports, each supporting Ethernet, RS232 or RS485 protocols. To ensure scalability, users can daisy-chain multiple seaMux units together or leverage RS485 multidrop and y-splice cables to host multiple serial sensors on a single port.  Each port is paired with a software-controllable 24VDC power output featuring real-time power monitoring. Data transmission to the surface is flexible, utilizing either standard Ethernet or high-bandwidth VDSL telemetry over a single screened twisted pair.

Unity - Topside Control System

To complement the subsea hardware, Unity Control System serves as the topside control interface for the underwater sensor suite. Housed in a 1U high, 19-inch rack-mountable form, Unity runs Impact Subsea’s powerful seaView software. seaView allows operators to easily view, log and manage sensor data while facilitating data flow in and out of seaMux and Unity.

Mirroring the versatility of the subsea seaMux, the Unity system features four communication ports (each capable of providing RS232, RS485 or Ethernet) with software-controllable 24VDC power to manage local, topside connections.

A unique capability of the combined system is port bridging, which forms a seamless link between a port on seaMux and a port on Unity topside interface, allowing for the transparent throughput of any third-party data. This allows Unity and seaMux to be used with a combination of Impact Subsea sensors and third party sensors. Or purely with third party sensors and instrumentation.

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