 
New Wave Media

July 28, 2026

Nauticus Unveils Next-Gen Electric Manipulator for AUVs

Illustration (Credit: Nauticus Robotics)

Illustration (Credit: Nauticus Robotics)

Nauticus Robotics has completed the first prototype of its next-generation electric manipulator, marking a milestone in the company's strategy to expand its portfolio of autonomous subsea intervention technologies.

The manipulator has been designed for autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and next-generation robotic systems, and is intended to integrate with Nauticus' Aquanaut vehicle and broader autonomous robotics platform.

Unlike conventional hydraulic manipulators, the modular electric system is designed to reduce maintenance requirements, improve reliability, minimize downtime and lower operating costs while supporting autonomous underwater intervention. The initial prototype features a three-joint configuration, which Nauticus plans to expand into five-joint and seven-joint versions capable of more complex subsea operations.

The manipulator is being integrated with the company's ToolKITT software platform, enabling it to autonomously identify work sites, locate intervention points, compensate for changing underwater conditions and perform precision manipulation tasks with reduced operator input.

Nauticus said it completed the first three-joint prototype during the first half of 2026 and successfully validated basic manipulator movement through its software control architecture. Functional and load testing began this month.

“Autonomous underwater intervention requires more than simply attaching a manipulator to a vehicle. It requires hardware and software designed together from the beginning. Our next-generation electric manipulator is being engineered specifically for autonomous operations, combining a simplified modular mechanical architecture with intelligent perception and control software.

“We believe this integrated approach will unlock new levels of efficiency, reliability, and capability for underwater robotics while expanding the range of autonomous tasks that subsea vehicles can perform,” said Ameen Albadri, Vice President of Engineering.

Nauticus said additional three-joint prototypes will be built and tested through the remainder of 2026 as it continues developing the five-joint and seven-joint variants. The company plans to use its Aquanaut platform as the initial integration vehicle for future autonomous field demonstrations.

In parallel, Nauticus said it is continuing development of its Olympic Arm electric manipulator for traditional remotely operated vehicle (ROV) applications in collaboration with an industry partner.

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