 
New Wave Media

May 4, 2026

eXXpedition All-Women Sailing Mission Sets Off to Map Global Ocean Plastic

© eXXpedition

© eXXpedition

An all-women sailing expedition sets sail on April 27, 2026 on a mission to deliver the first global study mapping ocean plastic pollution back to its sources on land. Departing from Auckland, this first part of the voyage will sail across the South Pacific from New Zealand to Tonga.

Led by the British environmental organization eXXpedition and ocean advocate Emily Penn, the mission will fill critical gaps in our understanding of where ocean plastic comes from – and help pinpoint the most impactful solutions.

The global expedition consists of 10 legs and 10 teams. With the first three legs fully crewed, today’s launch also opens applications for the remaining voyages – visiting the Arctic, Antarctica, Caribbean and North Pacific throughout 2026 and 2027. The last time eXXpedition set sail, over 10,000 women applied for just 300 crew places.

Why this matters now

The expedition comes at a critical moment for global ocean health and environmental policy. Despite widespread awareness, plastic pollution continues to accelerate:

  • An estimated 171 trillion plastic particles are now floating in the world’s ocean – up from around 5 trillion in 2014.
  • Talks for a UN Global Plastics Treaty stalled in August 2025, leaving no binding global limits on plastic production or toxic additives.
  • Corporate sustainability funding has fallen sharply, with companies scaling back their environmental teams and commitments.

With global progress not moving fast enough, the mission aims to strengthen the evidence base and create the agency and momentum needed to drive action. All results will be made freely available through an interactive, open-access global data platform. The expedition’s findings are also expected to inform international discussions, including those linked to the UN Global Plastics Treaty.

From local insights to a global picture

The mission will build on insights from eXXpedition’s previous Round the World voyage (2019–2021), which linked human activities with plastic pollution found in nearby waters. For example, microplastic samples collected in Antigua were dominated by paint and acrylic particles, which the team traced back to the local boatyard activities. 

This year’s expedition will scale that approach globally, combining findings into a comprehensive map showing how plastic moves from land into the ocean and travels all around the world.

The resulting visualization will highlight areas already most burdened, and most at risk, helping to prioritize prevention, cleanup and policy interventions.

Science at sea

During the upcoming mission, crew members will use state-of-the-art equipment at sea, including the portable Spectrum Two FT-IR Spectrometer from PerkinElmer, to collect and analyze microplastics in surface ocean water and identify polymer types. Because each polymer has a unique chemical fingerprint, this in turn allows scientists to match fragments to their source materials.

On land, the team will complete the picture by conducting investigations into litter, consumer goods and waste management infrastructure. They will also work with local experts to gather further insight and identify opportunities to reduce or prevent plastic pollution.

Collaboration with University of Georgia’s Circularity Informatics Lab

The scientific research will be led by the University of Georgia’s Circularity Informatics Lab in the United States, under the direction of Professor Dr Jenna Jambeck, a crew member of a previous eXXpedition mission. After her trip, Dr Jambeck went on to publish groundbreaking research that became one of the most cited papers ever on plastic pollution. 

Crucially, the research on this mission will be conducted in collaboration with scientific partners, local communities and leaders in each region. 

A crew as diverse as the solutions required

This mission, like all of eXXpedition’s voyages, will be crewed by multidisciplinary women from across the globe, most of whom have no sailing experience. The first crew members include an engineer from Bulgaria, an entrepreneur from Austria, a materials innovator from the Netherlands, a marine biologist from Oman, a tech specialist from Germany, a waste management expert from Norway, a policy advisor from the UK, and a product supply chain director from the US.

The diversity of the crew is wholly intentional. “Everyone has a role to play in solving the plastic crisis. We want to get as many people as possible – with diverse skills, backgrounds and influence – to connect with the plastic problem and fulfil their unique role in tackling it,” said Penn. 

Since eXXpedition’s founding in 2014, 274 women aged 18–70 from 41 nations have joined 29 missions. Along the way, these women have partnered with hundreds of organisations, contributed data to 35 scientific studies and generated over 2,000 media interviews.

Route map

The global expedition is made up of 10 legs, listed below, with more added as time goes on. Although the first three trips are fully crewed, eXXpedition is looking for more women to join the rest of the trip.

  • South Pacific I : Auckland to Bay of Islands | 27th April –  6th May 2026
  • South Pacific II: Bay of Islands to Nuku’alofa | 11th May – 27th May 2026
  • South Pacific III: Nuku’alofa to Vava’u | 2nd June – 11th June 2026
  • Arctic: Disko Bay to Nuuk | 12th July – 19th July 2026
  • Antarctica: Puerto Williams to Antarctic Peninsula | 28th November – 19th December 2026
  • Caribbean I: St Lucia to St Maarten | 28th December – 3rd January 2027
  • Caribbean II: St Maarten to Curação | 7th January – 14th January 2027
  • Caribbean III: Curaçao to Aruba | 18th January – 26th January 2027
  • North Pacific I: Hawaii to Vancouver | 15th July – 7th August 2027
  • North Pacific II: Vancouver to Seattle | 13th August – 20th August 2027

© eXXpedition

Related News

MTR100: Profiling Subsea Leaders - Application Open

In its September/October 2026 edition, Marine Technology Reporter will publish the 21st Annual MTR100. The MTR100 is a report…

Credit: Unsplash

Why security planning matters in modern dredging and port works

Security is all too often treated as a purely compliance-driven exercise. This isn’t advisable in any industry, but it is…

A view on Palavas-les-Flots coastline with waves. © Lineup Ocean

Lineup Ocean’s SURFREEF Project in Palavas-les-Flots

The Mediterranean coastline faces significant ecological and economic challenges. The Gulf of Lion, which has been studied…

Ocean Aero’s Triton autonomous underwater and surface vehicle (AUSV) was taken up by the Port of Gulfport last year. Credit: Ocean Aero

Integrated, Multi-Domain Port Security

An Australian Federal Police commander, noting the billions of drugs intercepted as they entered Australia last year, said…

MTR100: Profiling Subsea Leaders - Apply Today!

In its September/October 2026 edition, Marine Technology Reporter will publish the 21st Annual MTR100. The MTR100 is a report…

© mozgova / Adobe Stock

The Politics of a Subsea Data Cable Link to Antarctica

Antarctica is the only continent without a fiber-optic connection.The technology required to get one there is available,…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Calendar of Events
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news