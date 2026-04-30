 
New Wave Media

April 30, 2026

MTR100: Profiling Subsea Leaders - Application Open

In its September/October 2026 edition, Marine Technology Reporter will publish the 21st Annual MTR100.  

The MTR100 is a report and ranking of the 100 leading companies, people and technologies in the global subsea sector. The 2025 edition can be found here.

While this editorial opportunity is free, your company must apply to be included. The application can be found here, and questions can be directed to our Managing Editor, Celia Konowe, at [email protected] 

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