 
New Wave Media

June 23, 2026

US Supplies Autonomous Drones to Boost Philippine Maritime Surveillance

One of four Ocean Aero Triton autonomous underwater and surface vehicles displayed at the Philippine Navy’s Naval Operating Base Subic (Credit: U.S. Embassy in the Philippines)

One of four Ocean Aero Triton autonomous underwater and surface vehicles displayed at the Philippine Navy’s Naval Operating Base Subic (Credit: U.S. Embassy in the Philippines)

The United States has transferred four Ocean Aero Triton autonomous underwater and surface vehicles (AUSVs) to the Armed Forces of the Philippines to strengthen the country's maritime domain awareness and its ability to monitor and respond to maritime challenges.

The delivery, valued at approximately $13 million, was completed on June 22 during a turnover ceremony at the Philippine Navy's Naval Operating Base Subic, attended by U.S. and Philippine military officials.

The Triton systems are capable of collecting data above and below the ocean's surface through a resilient mesh network and can operate for up to 30 days using solar power.

"The four Ocean Aero Triton AUSVs we are transferring today represent something important: the future of maritime security is not just about platforms - it is about capability, speed, and reach.

"The Indo-Pacific's maritime domain is vast, contested, and critical, and the Philippines sits at the heart of it. The ability to monitor and respond to maritime challenges - illegal fishing, gray zone activities, and threats to freedom of navigation - requires persistent, long-endurance awareness that no single ship or aircraft can provide alone. The Triton fills that gap by expanding the capabilities of the Philippine Navy into critical waterways,” said Bridgette Walker, U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires ad interim.

(Credit: U.S. Embassy in the Philippines)

The United States said the delivery demonstrates its commitment to the U.S.-Philippines alliance and to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific through investments in defense capabilities and maritime security.

"Today's delivery highlights our enduring commitment to stand with the Philippines and invest in Alliance modernization in a manner that supports the bilateral Philippines-U.S. Security Sector Assistance Roadmap objectives.

"These unmanned capabilities support the AFP's transition to territorial defense and improve awareness in critical waterways. The next step is to assist the Philippines integrate these new capabilities in their employment and sustainment concepts," added Colonel Daniel Oh, the U.S. Embassy's Senior Defense Official and Chief of the Joint U.S. Military Assistance Group-Philippines.

The delivery comes as the United States and the Philippines continue to deepen defense cooperation and expand efforts to improve maritime surveillance and security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

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