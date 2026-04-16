 
New Wave Media

April 16, 2026

Eyesea Announces Launch of New Pollution Reporting and Monitoring App

© Eyesea

© Eyesea

Eyesea announced the official launch of its new Pollution Reporting and Monitoring App, a milestone in advancing the organization's mission to map, track, and reduce marine pollution worldwide.

The new app delivers on Eyesea's original vision of a unified platform that combines real-time, in-person reporting from seafarers and coastal communities with gamification, pollution modeling, environmental zone overlays, and sophisticated maritime geospatial analysis. By integrating these elements, the platform empowers users across the maritime ecosystem to actively participate in identifying and addressing pollution at scale.

Key Features of the app include:

  • Crowdsourced Pollution Reporting: Seafarers, port operators, and coastal observers can log pollution sightings in real time, contributing to a growing global dataset.
  • Gamification Features: Users are incentivized through interactive features that encourage consistent reporting and engagement, fostering a global community of ocean stewards.
  • Pollution Modeling: At the backend, the platform leverages collected data to generate predictive models, helping identify pollution trends and high-risk zones.
  • Computer Vision: On-device computer vision models to identify pollution type and estimated weight.
  • Maritime Geospatial Analysis: Integrated mapping tools provide powerful visualizations and insights for stakeholders across shipping, logistics, and environmental sectors.
  • Satellite Image Spectrometry Analysis: A major new enhancement, the app now incorporates satellite-based spectrometry to detect and analyze oil spills and plastic pollution with unprecedented accuracy and scale.
  • Custom Dashboards: Both individuals and organizations can access tailored dashboards to monitor, analyze, and act on pollution data, enabling informed decision-making and ESG reporting.

The addition of satellite spectrometry relating to oil and plastic enhances Eyesea's ability to validate and augment user-reported data, bridging the gap between localized observations and global monitoring systems.

With dedicated dashboards for individuals and companies, the platform supports a wide range of use cases-from independent environmental monitoring to corporate sustainability tracking and compliance.

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