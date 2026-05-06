Kraken Robotics, SEFINE SISAM Collaborate on Mission Planning, Target Recognition Solutions

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SEFINE SISAM (Strategic Unmanned Systems Research Center) during the SAHA exposition in Türkiye.

As part of the agreement, Kraken will work with SISAM to integrate KATFISH into its mission planning software and develop automatic target recognition (ATR) capabilities for Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar.

Kraken and SEFINE recently demonstrated Kraken’s KATFISH and unmanned surface vessel (USV) launch and recovery system from SEFINE’s RD-22 USV off the coast of İstanbul, Türkiye, validating rapid, high-resolution detection and classification of mine-like objects and critical underwater infrastructure in an operational environment.