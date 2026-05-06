 
New Wave Media

May 6, 2026

Kraken Robotics, SEFINE SISAM Collaborate on Mission Planning, Target Recognition Solutions

Figure 1: Kraken Robotics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SEFINE SISAM during the SAHA exposition in Türkiye. © Kraken Robotics

Figure 1: Kraken Robotics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SEFINE SISAM during the SAHA exposition in Türkiye. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SEFINE SISAM (Strategic Unmanned Systems Research Center) during the SAHA exposition in Türkiye.

As part of the agreement, Kraken will work with SISAM to integrate KATFISH into its mission planning software and develop automatic target recognition (ATR) capabilities for Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar.

Kraken and SEFINE recently demonstrated Kraken’s KATFISH and unmanned surface vessel (USV) launch and recovery system from SEFINE’s RD-22 USV off the coast of İstanbul, Türkiye, validating rapid, high-resolution detection and classification of mine-like objects and critical underwater infrastructure in an operational environment.

Related News

© Henriksen

Henriksen Launches New Slipway LARS System

A newly designed automatic launch and recovery system for small boats and unmanned surface drones (USVs), has been developed…

North Atlantic right whale mom “Millipede” (Catalog #3520) seen with her calf in Cape Cod Bay on April 9, 2026. CREDIT: New England Aquarium, taken under NOAA Permit #25739-01

North Atlantic Right Whales Produce Highest Number of Births This Calving Season Since 2009

The North Atlantic right whale calving season has come to a close with the highest number of calves recorded since 2009.The…

Source: Hanwha Ocean

Hanwha Ocean and Leidos Partner on Naval Shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean and Leidos are collaborating to advance next-generation naval ship design, strengthen U.S. shipbuilding capacity…

© Cellula Robotics

Cellula Robotic Envoy AUV Surpasses 2,000km Submerged on Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Cellula Robotics Ltd has demonstrated more than 2,000 km of fully submerged endurance with its Envoy Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)…

Source: MIT

Researchers Improving Collaboration Between Divers and AUVs

The electricity to an island goes out. To find the break in the underwater power cable, a ship pulls up the entire line or…

Two SeaTrac SP-48s in the Gulf. Credit: USM/SeaTrac Systems

A Breath of Fresh Air: USVs Map Hypoxia in the Gulf

The scientific method serves as a standard for research, guiding analytical and investigative projects. Though taught to generations of students…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Greenland’s Seaweed Stores Carbon in the Deep Ocean
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Engine Utilityman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news