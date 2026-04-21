 
New Wave Media

April 21, 2026

Cellula Robotic Envoy AUV Surpasses 2,000km Submerged on Hydrogen Fuel Cell

© Cellula Robotics

© Cellula Robotics

Cellula Robotics Ltd has demonstrated more than 2,000 km of fully submerged endurance with its Envoy Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, exceeding the platform's published performance specification in a representative underwater mission profile.

Completed fully submerged, the mission provides a realistic indication of usable underwater range beyond a straight-line transit figure. Over the course of the profile, the Envoy AUV executed more than 4,000 turns and maneuvers, each of which increased energy demand compared with steady, linear travel. 

The milestone was achieved using hydrogen fuel cell technology developed with Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc., whose fuel cell solution supports Envoy's long-endurance performance below the surface.

For operators, endurance is what turns technical capability into offshore results. Longer fully submerged missions can reduce the number of recoveries and relaunches required, support mission continuity, and make better use of vessel time in programs where logistics, weather windows, and offshore intervention all affect cost and execution.

The Envoy AUV remained on mission for 385 hours and covered 2,023 km submerged on hydrogen fuel cell power. The result demonstrates persistent, long-range AUV performance in a real underwater operating context and reinforces hydrogen fuel cells as a practical enabling technology for extended autonomous subsea operations.

While on mission, Envoy's hydrogen fuel cell system generated water as a by-product, underscoring the lower-emission potential of fuel cell-powered subsea operations alongside their endurance benefits. 

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