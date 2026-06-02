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June 2, 2026

Fleetzero, Thoma-Sea, and Glosten Collaborate on Long-Duration USVs

Source: Fleetzero

Source: Fleetzero

Fleetzero, a U.S.-based developer of marine technology, has announced a collaboration with Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, a leading U.S. shipbuilder, and Glosten, a Seattle-based global naval architecture and marine engineering firm, to accelerate the development and deployment of integrated autonomous vessel solutions for commercial maritime, government, and defense customers.

The partnership brings together Fleetzero's Leviathan™ Battery Energy Storage System, propulsion technologies, and autonomy stack, with Thoma-Sea's domestic shipbuilding capacity and Glosten's vessel design expertise.

The three companies are developing a tightly integrated autonomous diesel-electric vessel engineered for use in contested waters, persistent operations, and supply delivery with minimal radar cross-section. Its angular design draws inspiration from low-profile and stealth vessels in military use today and elevates the propulsion technology for long-range, low-signature missions.

The combined capability has been refined through demonstrations and engineering work with organizations across the maritime sector, and is engineered to address requirements outlined in areas of interest for the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and other Department of War stakeholders.

The collaboration aligns with Department of War, MARAD, and Coast Guard priorities, including the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA). The combined platform addresses a wide range of operational needs, including autonomous and remotely operated cargo operations; persistent ISR, patrol, and contested logistics missions; electrified harbor craft, tugs, and coastal vessels Improved operator safety and domestic-content, Jones Act, and Buy American compliance.

Fleetzero's autonomy strategy began with improving the propulsion system, a key enabler for eliminating maintenance required while in autonomous mode. Fleetzero's diesel-electric propulsion with the Leviathan™ Battery System unlocks long-duration autonomy missions. 

Fleetzero's Leviathan™ Battery Systems provide minimal noise and heat signature, engineer out unnecessary parts, and typically deliver double the energy density compared to other maritime battery systems. This reduces the total bill of materials to manufacture at scale, and dramatically cuts operating expenses over the vessel's lifespan while enhancing reliability and survivability in contested waters.

Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, founded in 1989 and based in Houma, Louisiana, operates new construction yards in coastal Louisiana. Thoma-Sea was selected by the U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command to design and build the NOAA Oceanographer-class research vessels under a $178 million contract, and has delivered Navy-administered Foreign Military Sales vessels for allied customers. By integrating Fleetzero's power and autonomy systems into Thoma-Sea built hulls, the collaboration delivers a domestically built, autonomy-ready vessel that meets Jones Act and U.S.-content requirements for federal customers.

Glosten brings more than six decades of naval architecture and marine engineering experience, with a portfolio spanning research vessels, commercial cargo ships, and government platforms. As the lead naval architect for the system, Glosten integrates Fleetzero's propulsion and autonomy technologies with Thoma-Sea built hulls, engineering the platform's defining capabilities: low radar cross-section, silent transit, beach approach angles, and autonomous self-withdrawals.

"Bringing autonomy and electrification together at the vessel-design level is where this collaboration creates real value," said Morgan Fanberg, CEO of Glosten. "Working with Fleetzero and Thoma-Sea, we are designing vessels that are autonomy-native from the keel up, not retrofitted as an afterthought. The design is both functional and low-signature, built for decades of deliveries in the years ahead."

The announced partnership follows a period of significant momentum for Fleetzero, which closed a $43 million Series A funding round in 2025. Fleetzero has been backed by both technology and shipping titans such as 8090 Industries, Y Combinator, Founders Fund, Obvious Ventures, Maersk Growth, and MOL Plus. The investment supports continued growth, advanced research and development at Fleetzero's Houston headquarters, as well as expanded partnerships such as the collaboration with Thoma-Sea and Glosten to bring next-generation electric autonomous vessel capabilities to market faster.

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