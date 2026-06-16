Sweden's FMV Orders USV for Field Engineering Reconnaissance

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has signed a contract with BUVI Scandinavia AB to deliver EvoLogics’ unmanned surface vessel Sonobot 5 to the Swedish Armed Forces. The vessel will primarily be used within the field engineering domain to survey waterways before the establishment of floating bridge systems.

The contract includes a complete system package with support services and training. The systems will mainly be used by the Army’s engineer units, and the procurement has been carried out by FMV’s Army Materiel division in collaboration with representatives from the Naval Materiel division.

“With this system, detailed 3D images of the seabed can be generated in a short time. This will provide faster and more efficient decision‑making support, as well as improved field engineering capabilities within the Swedish Armed Forces,” says Gabriel Dalborg, Systems Engineer at FMV.

Deliveries will take place during autumn 2026, after which the systems will be tested and evaluated in both coastal and inland environments. The agreement also enables additional orders of EvoLogics’ unmanned vessel. BUVI Scandinavia, EvoLogics and FMV will jointly work to adapt and integrate the system to meet Swedish operational requirements.



