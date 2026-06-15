 
New Wave Media

June 15, 2026

ABS and MOBY Robotics Sign MoU on Subsea Mining Technologies

L to R: Alexander Petersen, Co-Founder and CEO of MOBY Robotics and Michael Kei, ABS Vice President, Technology (Source: ABS)

L to R: Alexander Petersen, Co-Founder and CEO of MOBY Robotics and Michael Kei, ABS Vice President, Technology (Source: ABS)

ABS and MOBY Robotics Inc. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance technologies supporting subsea mining and offshore mineral transport.

The MoU establishes a framework for ABS to support MOBY in the development, certification and eventual classification of autonomous robotic systems and other key technologies in accordance with ABS Requirements for Subsea Mining and ABS Offshore Rules. Areas of focus include subsea and surface robotics, vertical lifting systems, ocean surface production, storage and offloading platforms for critical minerals, and surface mineral transport vessels.

“Robotics have the potential to play an important role in the future of subsea mining. The industry will need clear pathways to assess novel systems with safety and technical rigor at the forefront. By working with MOBY, ABS can help support the development of these technologies through class, certification and technical review,” said Michael Kei, ABS Vice President, Technology.

Under the MOU, MOBY will provide technical documents and design submissions for ABS review to support statements of maturity and, where appropriate, approvals in principle for the various subsystems. The two organizations will also work together to help identify standards and guidelines for the development of autonomous subsea and surface robotics.

“As we scale our autonomous platforms for deployment across critical minerals, defense, and offshore infrastructure, meeting the highest engineering and operational standards is non-negotiable. This partnership is an important step in that direction,” said Alexander Petersen, Co-Founder and CEO of MOBY Robotics.

ABS published the industry's first guide for subsea mining and supports the development of subsea mining technologies through classification, certification and technical review services.

Related News

© BRIN | PIRIOU

BRIN Taps Shipbuilder PIRIOU for Research Vessel Pair

The “Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional” (BRIN), Indonesia’s national agency for research and innovation, has commissioned…

Researchers aboard WHOI’s R/V Neil Armstrong deploy ocean observing systems used to collect real-world environmental data in support of operational decision-making, modeling, and long-term ocean monitoring. © WHOI

From Uncertainty to Advantage: WHOI Launches New Initiatives for Industry Partners

In ocean industries, uncertainty is not an abstract challenge. It is a direct driver of cost, risk, and operational failure.

REGENT's Seaglider (Credit: REGENT/MOL)

REGENT’s Seaglider Set for Japan Take Off with New Certification Process

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Japan Airlines (JAL) have entered into an agreement with Lloyd's Register and U.S.-based REGENT…

(Credit: PXGEO)

PXGEO Secures Equinor Deal for Autonomous Subsea Inspection Trials

PXGEO has signed a one-year framework agreement with Equinor to conduct autonomous subsea inspection trials using Saab's…

© Cellula Robotics

Cellula Robotics, DRDC Advance Long-Endurance AUV Development Through Sustained

Cellula Robotics Ltd. and Defence Research and Development Canada / Recherche et Développement pour la Défense Canada (DRDC/RDDC)…

Source: HII

U.S. Navy Selects HII USV to Advance to At-Sea Testing

The U.S. Navy has selected HII’s ROMULUS unmanned surface vessel to advance to the at-sea testing phase of the Medium Unmanned…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Impact Subsea's ISS360 Series Redefines Compact Sonar
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news