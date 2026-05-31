Saronic’s Marauder Enters On-Water Trials

Saronic has launched its first Marauder Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV), designed to deliver dual-use autonomous capability far from shore across the full range of defense and commercial applications.

Marauder is built for the kinds of sustained, long-range missions that place the greatest demands on any maritime vessel and present the greatest risks to any crew. Operating fully autonomously or under remote human supervision, Marauder is designed tooperate far from shore, for extended periods, without the additional stresses and complexities of supporting a full crew or putting them in harm’s way.

With a top speed of 25+ knots and a range of up to 5,400 nautical miles, Marauder can reposition rapidly and sustain operations across vast ocean distances. Its 150-metric-ton payload capacity, configurable to accommodate up to four 40-foot or eight 20-foot ISO containers, gives operators the flexibility to tailor the vessel’s mission load to meet their varied needs, including logistics, research, maritime domain awareness, persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), or other payloads without modifying the platform itself. That modularity across applications is critical to serve a broad base of customers who need a vessel that can adapt as mission requirements evolve.

Marauder addresses a core challenge: delivering persistent, autonomous capability at scale, on a timeline that makes real fleet integration possible. With expanded capacity on track to be completed by the end of 2026, Saronic’s Franklin shipyard will be capable of producing up to 20 Marauders per year. That production rate is what turns autonomous ships from a prototype into a program.

A New Model for Modern Shipbuilding

The first Marauder hull moved from initial design to on-water trials in under a year.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for achieving this milestone. Designing, building, and launching an entire new class of ships in under a year is a feat the American shipbuilding industry hasn’t seen in generations,” said Dino Mavrookas, Co-Founder and CEO of Saronic. “It’s what happens when design, production, and manufacturing are fully integrated under one roof. With multiple hulls already underway and our shipyard continuing to grow, this is what revitalizing American shipbuilding actually looks like — autonomous ships delivered at speed and scale, with the production capacity to back it up.”

The speed of Marauder’s build is the result of a disciplined production approach Saronic has been proving out at its Franklin, Louisiana shipyard. Rather than separate design, manufacturing, and autonomy development across different organizations and timelines, Saronic operates all three in-house, enabling tighter iteration, faster decision making and compounding improvements for each hull, supported by a resilient supply chain and strategic use of commercial components that support rapid production.

That approach is built on modern aluminum shipbuilding techniques, which includes subassemblies designed for manufacturing speed, optimized production sequencing, and modular construction methods that allow the team to move quickly without sacrificing quality or repeatability.

Saronic took its first Marauder hull from design to launch in less than one year, dramatically compressing traditional shipbuilding timelines, and work on the second hull is already progressing 25 percent faster. The company expects to gain additional efficiencies as production scales.

This approach is allowing Saronic to deliver at speed and scale. At the Franklin shipyard, the second Marauder hull was flipped in March 2026 and is now being outfitted with mechanical, electrical, and autonomy systems. The third and fourth hulls are under construction. Each one demonstrates that Saronic’s production model is a repeatable system designed to build fleets versus one-off prototypes.

Alongside development of Marauder’s hardware, Saronic has developed a software-based fleet intelligence platform that gives operators human-on-the-loop visibility into the ship’s internal autonomous operations in real time. Marauder is the first of its kind, a ship designed and built end-to-end for autonomy. This means that every hardware component has a software interface for monitoring, observability, and actuation.

The platform surfaces telemetry, vessel state, and subsystem status continuously, with alerting, logging, and historical data replay for diagnostics and forensics, and allows operators to intervene remotely in onboard autonomous processes from any anywhere.

As Marauder’s autonomy systems mature and the fleet grows, this intelligence platform will keep that complexity transparent, auditable, and under operator control — and will continue to evolve as the mission demands.



