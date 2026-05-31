 
New Wave Media

May 31, 2026

Seasats Completes First Autonomous Transit of the Taiwan Strait

Source: Seasats

Source: Seasats

Seasats today announced that a Lightfish uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has completed the first autonomous transit of the Taiwan Strait, a contested waterway separating Taiwan and mainland China.

The vessel was deployed by Seasats from hundreds of miles away, and traversed the full length of the strait over five days while continuously monitoring surface vessel traffic. The Lightfish encountered multiple Chinese warships, including a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Type 056 corvette.

These vessels were operating well within Taiwan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) without transmitting their identity via the Automatic Identification System (AIS). The Lightfish was able to track these vessels and capture images confirming their type and origin.

"This isn't our vessel's first run-in with a Chinese warship," says Seasats CEO Mike Flanigan, "but the location and timing make this encounter notable. It's generally understood that the PLAN aggressively projects its vessels into the sovereign waters of smaller neighbors, but the opportunity to capture and share geolocated photographic evidence of it is unique."

Around the world, the rapid proliferation of uncrewed systems has upended military doctrine. Ukraine has held Russia at bay in part through their rapid adoption and scaling of drone warfare, and Iran has also deployed uncrewed systems effectively in the Strait of Hormuz. Taiwan is studying those lessons closely and is increasingly prioritizing uncrewed systems as a cornerstone of its defense strategy. As this operation has proven, long-endurance USVs like the Lightfish can help Taiwan monitor and defend its waters, denying the PLAN the freedom to move undetected.

Seasats is actively engaging with Taiwan and allied forces across the Indo-Pacific to deploy and scale persistent maritime domain awareness where it matters.

Seasats has been awarded over $100 million in U.S. government contracts and has deployed USVs with the U.S. Navy, NOAA, and leading research institutions worldwide. The company is headquartered in San Diego and is backed by Konvoy Ventures, Shield Capital, L3Harris Technologies, and other investors.

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