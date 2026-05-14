 
New Wave Media

May 14, 2026

AI Technology Boosts FarSounder Navigation Capabilities

Source: FarSounder

Source: FarSounder

FarSounder has expanded the capabilities of its Argos Forward Looking Navigation Sonar (FLS) with an integration with Tocaro Blue’s ProteusCore™ software.

This new integration brings AI-powered radar perception to FarSounder’s SonaSoft™ LT navigation software, delivering greater situational awareness for users navigating challenging marine environments.

ProteusCore transforms marine radar into an intelligent perception sensor capable of detecting, classifying, and tracking objects to support vessel control, collision avoidance, and safer navigation.

The system uses machine learning models trained on more than three million radar frames to improve target detection and environmental awareness. One key feature of ProteusCore is Autofocus, which automatically tunes radar settings such as range and gain based on sea and weather conditions, eliminating much of the manual adjustment required by traditional radar systems.

FarSounder’s Argos 3D FLS systems are designed to help mariners see ahead beneath the waterline, providing real-time information about the seafloor and the water column. Argos FLS delivers a continuously updated 3D view enabling safer navigation in poorly charted waters, shallow coastlines, and many changing environments.

The system is used by unmanned vessels, expedition cruise ships, superyachts, commercial operators, and government vessels worldwide.

The combined solution enables users to classify vessels, including non-AIS targets, while also identifying buoys, shorelines, and underwater obstacles ahead of the vessel.

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