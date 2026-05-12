 
New Wave Media

May 12, 2026

Klein Marine Systems Launches MANTIS UUV Side Scan Sonar

© Klein Marine Systems

© Klein Marine Systems

Klein Marine Systems, a leader in advanced side scan sonar and underwater imaging technology, announced MANTIS UUV, an integrated multi-channel side scan sonar system designed to bring high-quality imaging, onboard processing, and streamlined integration to unmanned underwater vehicles.

Klein's MANTIS UUV represents a new implementation of advanced side scan sonar technology for unmanned underwater vehicles, combining latest-generation components with processing for dynamic focusing, multiple-look processing, and adaptive beamforming. The result is consistent, high-resolution sonar imagery across changing survey ranges and speeds, creating an ideal foundation for machine learning and Al-assisted analysis.

Built for demanding autonomous missions, MANTIS UUV is engineered for UUV platforms where space, power, speed, and data handling are critical to mission success.

The system combines Klein's advanced side scan sonar performance with a compact payload architecture designed to support route survey, mine countermeasures support, search and recovery, hydrographic and geophysical survey, offshore infrastructure inspection, and environmental mapping.

At the core of MANTIS UUV is Klein's SmartArray Technology, an integrated system architecture that embeds key electronics directly within the transducer array. This approach helps reduce system footprint, lower size and power demands, and preserve valuable vehicle payload space.

MANTIS UUV is designed to operate at higher speeds across all ranges, while processing sonar data onboard in real time so operators and autonomous systems can act on information faster. Ethernet-based connectivity simplifies integration with modern UUV platforms and supports real-time review, playback, and analysis workflows.

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