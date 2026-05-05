Aussie Uncrewed Submarine Sold to US

C2 Robotics has commissioned its Speartooth Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (LUUV), the first to be delivered to the United States.

The Speartooth LUUV has been designed to deliver scalable, cost-effective undersea capability across intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike missions. Its smaller size and lower unit cost enable it to operate in contested environments and generate force mass in ways that traditional platforms cannot.

A modular design, minimal infrastructure and low cost enables fast integration, flexible mission tailoring and rapid deployment — delivering operational capability at an unprecedented pace and scale.





