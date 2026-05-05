 
New Wave Media

May 5, 2026

Aussie Uncrewed Submarine Sold to US

Source: C2 Robotics

Source: C2 Robotics

C2 Robotics has commissioned its Speartooth Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (LUUV), the first to be delivered to the United States.

The Speartooth LUUV has been designed to deliver scalable, cost-effective undersea capability across intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike missions. Its smaller size and lower unit cost enable it to operate in contested environments and generate force mass in ways that traditional platforms cannot.

A modular design, minimal infrastructure and low cost enables fast integration, flexible mission tailoring and rapid deployment — delivering operational capability at an unprecedented pace and scale.


Related News

© Henriksen

Henriksen Launches New Slipway LARS System

A newly designed automatic launch and recovery system for small boats and unmanned surface drones (USVs), has been developed…

Credit: Unsplash

Why security planning matters in modern dredging and port works

Security is all too often treated as a purely compliance-driven exercise. This isn’t advisable in any industry, but it is…

© Cellula Robotics

Cellula Robotic Envoy AUV Surpasses 2,000km Submerged on Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Cellula Robotics Ltd has demonstrated more than 2,000 km of fully submerged endurance with its Envoy Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)…

Source: Saildrone

Saildrone Introduces High-Endurance Anti-Submarine and Strike USV

Saildrone has announced its newest platform, Spectre. At 52 meters (170 feet) long, weighing 250 tonnes, and capable of up to 30 knots…

© Sofar Ocean

Sofar Ocean Launches Spotter Scout USV

Sofar Ocean, a leading ocean intelligence platform, launched Spotter Scout, a rugged, solar-powered uncrewed surface vehicle…

© Freire Shipyard

Freire Shipyard Launches Armada Diving Support Vessel

The Spanish shipyard C.N.P. FREIRE, S.A. (Freire Shipyard) held the launch ceremony of the diving support vessel, hull number 739…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Future of Sonar Processing
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news