SMD Electrifies Their QTrencher ROVs

Paul Davison of SMD reflects on company growth and shares insight into the recent announcement of the electrification of the QTrencher ROV line.

James Cameron’s second AVATAR movie introduced viewers to “The Way of Water.” It’s especially important for ocean engineers…

Antarctica is the only continent without a fiber-optic connection.The technology required to get one there is available,…

Across offshore energy, commercial maritime and defense, deploying people and equipment into subsea environments remains complex…

In its September/October 2026 edition, Marine Technology Reporter will publish the 21st Annual MTR100. The MTR100 is a report…

A new deep-sea neutrino detector being built to transform our understanding of the universe will use precise positioning…

Helix Energy Solutions and Hornbeck Offshore Services have agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction to create an integrated…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Tethys Robotics Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Advanced Navigation Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.