 
New Wave Media

April 21, 2026

SMD Electrifies Their QTrencher ROVs

Paul Davison of SMD reflects on company growth and shares insight into the recent announcement of the electrification of the QTrencher ROV line.

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(Credit: Helix Energy Solutions)

Helix, Hornbeck Merger to Form ‘Premier’ Offshore Services Company

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Illustration of the P-ONE configuration: As shown on the left, seven clusters will constitute a one cubic kilometre detector. A single cluster with ten mooring lines is depicted on the right. (Picture: K. Holzapfel/Technical University of Munich)

Sonardyne's Fetch Positioning Technology to Support Deepsea Neutrino Detector

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MTR100: Profiling Subsea Leaders - Apply Today!

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Screenshot of GRi Simulations’ VROV marine operations simulator configured to model offshore ROV inspection missions and support testing of AI-enabled subsea autonomy systems. Credit: GRi Simulations Inc.

SeaBot Maritime, GRi Simulations and Frontier Robotics Feature Human-AI Autonomous Maritime Training Platform

Across offshore energy, commercial maritime and defense, deploying people and equipment into subsea environments remains complex…

© mozgova / Adobe Stock

The Politics of a Subsea Data Cable Link to Antarctica

Antarctica is the only continent without a fiber-optic connection.The technology required to get one there is available,…

A pressure-compensated low-frequency source is deployed by Scripps Institution of Oceanography personnel off the USS Safeguard (ARS-50), circa 1986. Note the circular source in the standing equipment cage. It is pressure compensated by the four large compressed air flasks below it. Primary lithium cells and control electronics are in the vertical cylinders flanking the source to either side. The author is pictured on the far left. Lab mates Brian Dushaw, Steve Abbott, Doug Peckham, and Bob Trues

Application Note: Pressure Relief Valves and Purge Ports

James Cameron’s second AVATAR movie introduced viewers to “The Way of Water.”  It’s especially important for ocean engineers…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
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