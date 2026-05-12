Evotec Launches Remote ROV LARS Solution

Evotec has developed Evotec CORE Remote, a solution that enables launch and recovery of ROVs to be performed from shore as a single, automated operation.

Evotec CORE Remote is a solution for remote launch and recovery of ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles), now in operational use by DeepOcean from its Remote Operations Center (ROC) in Haugesund. Operations are carried out using the unmanned vessel USV Challenger, purpose-built for remote subsea operations.

DeepOcean is a global provider of subsea services within inspection, maintenance, repair (IMR) and installation, with operations across several key international markets.

A new operating model

The solution is about restructuring the operation itself. "When you standardize how operations are performed, you achieve a more predictable and consistent execution. At the same time, it enables better utilization of both vessels and operator competence," said Kurt Erik Steinsäker Nesje, VP Automation at Evotec.

For DeepOcean, remote operations represent a different way of organizing work. When operators no longer need to be physically offshore, the need for rotation and mobilization is reduced, while operations can be carried out with an even higher level of safety.

"The savings come from reducing the number of people who need to be offshore, away from their families for 14 days for an operation that may only take two days," said Roald Rykkje, Senior Project Engineer - Methods at DeepOcean.

Increased flexibility and improved resource utilization

Remote operations also enable more flexible use of operator resources.

"When an unmanned subsea vessel is in transit, you can work on ROV operations for another vessel that is on site," said Rykkje.

"This is not just about technology, but about how the entire operating model is structured. We see remote operations increasingly becoming the starting point for how operations are designed and executed," Häkon Voldsund, VP Sales & Marketing at Evotec, added.